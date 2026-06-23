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Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 12 DB Smiley Bradford

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Tom Dienhart@TomDienhart1
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Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

The Purdue secondary is in transition … again.

The staff has imported six players from the portal in search of answers. But there are a few pillars of stability. And one of those is Smiley Bradford.

The 6-0, 195-pound junior from East St. Louis (lll.) High has continued to evolve at the nickel spot. He’s a plus-athlete who excels in run support. And he’s known for delivering a big hit, too.

Bradford splashed as a true freshman in 2024, making four starts and appearing in five games en route to finishing with 17 tackles. Last year, Bradford played in 12 games and made a start, finishing with 30 tackles, five TFLs seven PBUs and a pick.

Much more is expected this fall.

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TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS

No. 20: RB Jerrick Gibson
No. 19: LB Jojo Hayden
No. 18 WR Asaad Waseem
No. 17 DE CJ Madden
No. 16 OL Nuku Mafi
No. 15 DB John Slaughter
No. 14 DB Jaden Mangham
No. 13 DT Ian Jeffries

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