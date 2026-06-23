Gold and Black Football
Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 12 DB Smiley Bradford
Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.
The Purdue secondary is in transition … again.
The staff has imported six players from the portal in search of answers. But there are a few pillars of stability. And one of those is Smiley Bradford.
The 6-0, 195-pound junior from East St. Louis (lll.) High has continued to evolve at the nickel spot. He’s a plus-athlete who excels in run support. And he’s known for delivering a big hit, too.
Bradford splashed as a true freshman in 2024, making four starts and appearing in five games en route to finishing with 17 tackles. Last year, Bradford played in 12 games and made a start, finishing with 30 tackles, five TFLs seven PBUs and a pick.
Much more is expected this fall.
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TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS
|No. 20: RB Jerrick Gibson
|No. 19: LB Jojo Hayden
|No. 18 WR Asaad Waseem
|No. 17 DE CJ Madden
|No. 16 OL Nuku Mafi
|No. 15 DB John Slaughter
|No. 14 DB Jaden Mangham
|No. 13 DT Ian Jeffries