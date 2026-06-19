Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 13 DT Ian Jeffries

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

Purdue saw key d-lineman Chops Harkless leave for Kentucky via the portal. But it has some key players primed to anchor the interior. And one of those is Ian Jeffries.

The 6-4, 303-pound Jeffries arrived at Purdue prior to 2025 from Arkansas State. And after TJ Lindsey suffered a season-ending knee injury three games into the season, Jeffries was thrust into a big role. And he impressed.

He played in all 12 games and made six starts, notching 20 tackles, 3 TFLs and a sack. More is expected this fall, as the junior looks primed to start alongside Lindsey on a Boilermaker from that added two players from the portal: Curt Neal and Wisdom Simms.

More: Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel

TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS