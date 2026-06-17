Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 14 DB Jaden Mangham

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

Reinforcements for the secondary are coming for Purdue, with Michigan safety transfer Jaden Mangham being a key addition to a DB unit which lost Myles Slusher and Tahj Ra-El this offseason.

Mangham was on campus for spring drills and often took reps with the No. 1 defense. First team? Second team? Regardless, he figures to play a key role this fall.

Mangham began his career at Michigan State, where he turned into a key contributor for the Spartans. In 2023, the talented safety tallied 53 tackles and had four interceptions.

He then transferred to Michigan, where he suited up in one game in 2024 and then cracked the rotation this fall. In 13 games, including five starts, he had 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and two passes defended.

The former four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class now gets a fresh start, staying inside the Big Ten for a fifth straight year.

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TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS