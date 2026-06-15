Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 15 DB John Slaughter

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

John Slaughter is part of re-tooled Purdue secondary that imported three cornerbacks and three safeties. Slaughter looks poised to play a big role, often running with the first team during spring ball.

Slaughter is a rangy DB who can play in space while also showing physicality vs. the run.

He was a portal target from Tennessee during the last portal window in 2025 but landed with Colorado. Less than a year later, the Boilermakers got Slaughter to set his sights on West Lafayette.

The 6-2 safety began his career with the Vols, playing 62 snaps across two years before transferring to Colorado. In his one year playing for Deion Sanders, he had 25 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Slaughter had a 55.4 Pro Football Focus defensive grade in 2025, splitting time lined up at free safety and in the box.

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TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS