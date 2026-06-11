Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 16 DE CJ Madden

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

Will CJ Madden’s third season at Purdue be a charm?

Due to injury, Madden was limited to three games with an ankle injury his first season in West Lafayette (2024) after transferring from Georgia where he played in 2022 and 2023.

Last year as one of eight captains, he saw action in all 12 with eight starts. But his impact was minimal, making just 16 tackles with 2.5 TFLs and half a sack.

Madden will be a part of a d-end room that also includes fellow veterans Breeon Ishmail and Trey Smith. The unit also welcomed three new components. Jeremy Lewis arrived from the JC ranks, while Elo Modozie and Keyshawn Burgos came via the portal.

TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS