Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 17 OL Nuku Mafi

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

All eyes are on a rebuilt o-line, which imported five linemen from the portal. And a key addition was Nuku Mafi of Oklahoma State.

The 6-4, 330-pound Mafi emerged as the starting left tackle for Oklahoma State last fall. In the spring, he was slotted as the No. 1 right tackle for the Boilermakers.

In 12 starts in 2025, 11 of which came at left tackle, and the other at right tackle, Mafi held a 48.5 Pro Football Focus grade and a 57.9 mark in pass protection. He surrendered three sacks in 416 pass blocking snaps, committing just one penalty on the year.

Mafi was a three-star prospect out of Utah in the 2024 recruiting class, choosing the Cowboys over offers from BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, and others. After redshirting his first year on campus.

Purdue’s other portal linemen: South Carolina center Boaz Stanley, South Carolina tackle Jatavius Shivers, USC guard Micah Banuelos, USC lineman Makai Saina.

TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS