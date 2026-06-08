Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 18 WR Asaad Waseem

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

Does Purdue have a go-to wideout on the roster? Perhaps Asaad Waseem is that person.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Waseem began his career at Colorado, where he played in two games and did not record any statistics. After transferring to FAU prior to last season, Waseem emerged as an outside threat for the Owls. He racked up 66 catches for 699 yards and five touchdowns, ranking second on the Owles in receptions and touchdowns.

Waseem is one of four portal wideouts Purdue added, joined by Xavier Townsend, Jaylan Hornsby and Bisi Owens. The staff also added a JC player: Ricky Sampson Jr.

The Boilermakers also return sophomore Corey Smith and redshirt junior De’Nylon Morrissette, who missed all of 2025 due to injury. Chauncey Magwood also returns after appearing in just two games due to injury this fall.

TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS