Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 2 Charles Correa

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

Charles Correa is committed to flipping a losing script at Purdue. That’s why he opted to return to West Lafayette for his junior season.

Correa will be the alpha defender for a Boiler D working under new/old coordinator Kevin Kane.

“Ultimately, man, Coach Odom was the reason I came all the way out here,” said Correa. “And throughout this past season I fell in love with West Lafayette, the small-town football community. I want to win football games here at Purdue and add to these banners up here.”

After getting the defensive coordinator gig, Kane’s first order of business was calling Correa. That phone call was impactful for Correa, who will call the defensive signals this fall.

“(Kane) wanted to be more than just a coach to me, and that meant the world to not only me but my family as well,” said Correa. “Being one of the first guys he called just truly shows how much he wants for me as a person, but also for this team as well. Just taking the time to call the guys instead of calling other coaches or going out recruiting before making calls to the guys that he’s excited to coach here. So, that really meant a lot.”

Correa broke out in 2025, racking up 96 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks for the Boilermakers after transferring from UNLV. He and Mani Powell were among the most productive linebacker duos not only in the Big Ten, but in all of college football.

With Powell out of eligibility, it’s Correa show to run.

More: Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel

TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS