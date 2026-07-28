Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 3 Joey Tanona

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

Getting back onto the field was always the goal for Joey Tanona and his golden opportunity came just up the road from where he played his high school football in Zionsville.

The Boilermakers provided a chance for Tanona to get back in the game and had a familiar face to help in the process, his old high school teammate, Gus Hartwig.

Tanona’s road back was lengthy. He had to rebound from a car accident that put a halt to his promising career before it got started–and threatened his career–shortly after arriving on campus as an early-enrollee in the winter of 2022. Tanona remained at Notre Dame as a student before entering the transfer portal prior to last season, but never attended a game while on campus.

Now, four years later, Tanona is the stalwart on a Purdue o-line that has a lot to prove.

“A few years ago, I never thought this would be the situation that I’d be playing back there, but, you know, I’m glad this is the situation now and couldn’t be more blessed,” Tanona said

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TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS