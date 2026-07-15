Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 6 DE Elo Modozie

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

Bring the heat off the edge. That’s what Purdue hopes Elo Modozie can do. And he flashed in the spring.

The Georgia transfer d-end arrives in West Lafayette with one season of eligibility. His one season at Athens? Nary an impact, as he notched only seven tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss in 149 snaps.

Modozie is a twitchy 6-4, 250-pounder who began his career at Army as a … receiver. Yes, you read that correctly.

He was an unranked receiver in the Class of 2022 who excelled as a long and triple jumper and whose recruitment was impacted by COVID-19. Modozie’s junior season was limited and he didn’t get to camp or to take visits prior to his senior season.

Modozie tried to move from wideout to defense at Bartram Trail High in St. Augustine, Fla., but it didn’t land him any more offers. His best option: Going to Army as a blocking wideout.

At West Point, he asked and received a position switch to DB. Modozie saw little action in 2023, and asked to move to outside linebacker.

After adding nearly 30 pounds, Modozie had a breakout in 2024. When he entered the portal after the season, numerous schools came calling, but Georgia was the front-runner and got him.

Now, Modozie is at Purdue for his final season after getting lost in the shuffle in Athens.

The last three years, seven Bulldogs have transferred to West Lafayette. Modozie is Bulldog No. 8.

Prior to 2024, the program added four Bulldogs: WR De’Nylon Morrissette, DE CJ Madden, WR CJ Smith, CB Nyland Green.

Before 2025, Purdue added WR Nitro Tuggle, WR Michael Jackson and OL Marques Easley.

But, honestly, most of the Bulldogs have not fulfilled expectations. Jackson led Purdue in receiving last year, while Tuggle flashed in 2025 before bolting.

It’s hoped Modozie is a gem.

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