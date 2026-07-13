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Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 7 DB Don Saunders

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Tom Dienhart@TomDienhart1
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Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

Don Saunders comes from the Big 12, where he was a rotational cornerback for Utah last season. In 166 snaps in eight games, Saunders had a 67.3 Pro Football Focus coverage grade, while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 44.4% completion percentage.

Prior to Utah, Saunders spent one season at Texas A&M, but played only 33 snaps.

Saunders began his career at Cal Poly, where he emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the FCS. As a sophomore, he had a 79.4 pass coverage grade, along with 17 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

The rangy corner could have a good chance to start for the Boilermakers this fall in a rehabbed secondary.

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TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS

No. 20: RB Jerrick Gibson
No. 19: LB Jojo Hayden
No. 18 WR Asaad Waseem
No. 17 DE CJ Madden
No. 16 OL Nuku Mafi
No. 15 DB John Slaughter
No. 14 DB Jaden Mangham
No. 13 DT Ian Jeffries
No. 12 DB Smiley Bradford
No. 11 WR Bisi Owens
No. 10 CB Hudauri Hines
No. 9 WR Xavier Townsend
No. 8 RB Fame Ijeboi

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