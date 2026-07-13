Gold and Black Football
Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 7 DB Don Saunders
Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.
Don Saunders comes from the Big 12, where he was a rotational cornerback for Utah last season. In 166 snaps in eight games, Saunders had a 67.3 Pro Football Focus coverage grade, while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 44.4% completion percentage.
Prior to Utah, Saunders spent one season at Texas A&M, but played only 33 snaps.
Saunders began his career at Cal Poly, where he emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the FCS. As a sophomore, he had a 79.4 pass coverage grade, along with 17 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
The rangy corner could have a good chance to start for the Boilermakers this fall in a rehabbed secondary.
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TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS
|No. 20: RB Jerrick Gibson
|No. 19: LB Jojo Hayden
|No. 18 WR Asaad Waseem
|No. 17 DE CJ Madden
|No. 16 OL Nuku Mafi
|No. 15 DB John Slaughter
|No. 14 DB Jaden Mangham
|No. 13 DT Ian Jeffries
|No. 12 DB Smiley Bradford
|No. 11 WR Bisi Owens
|No. 10 CB Hudauri Hines
|No. 9 WR Xavier Townsend
|No. 8 RB Fame Ijeboi
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