Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 9 WR Xavier Townsend

Purdue has started preparations for the 2026 campaign, gearing toward the season-opener on September 4 at home vs. Indiana State. Let’s count down the top 20 Boilermakers as we march to the start of the season.

The search is on for an alpha receiver. Is Xavier Townsend that guy?

The Iowa State transfer, who spent the first three seasons of his career at UCF, turned heads in the spring for a unit looking to replace its top three pass-catching wideouts from 2025: Michael Jackson (63 catches), Nitro Tuggle (34) and EJ Horton (27). The receiver back who made the most catches last year? Corey Smith (14).

“He may be about 5-10, but he’s built strong—around 195,” said wideouts coach Bilal Marshall, a former Purdue receiver who is in his first season leading the position after working as an analyst last year.

Last year with the Cyclones, Townsend collected 18 catches for 243 yards in 10 games. He also ran five times for 18 yards and a TD.

More playmaking ability is needed from a position that was plagued by inconsistency in 2025, credited with 26 drops, per PFF. Purdue’s last legit WR1? Charlie Jones in 2022.

A native of Tampa, Townsend has a connection with Purdue QB coach Darin Hinshaw, who was on the UCF staff when Townsend was a Knight. In Orlando, he made 66 receptions for 521 yards and four TDs while with UCF. He also rushed 32 times for 278 yards and a touchdown. Townsend’s inspiration?

“I watch guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown with the Detroit Lions,” he said. “I study a lot of slot receivers and try to take different parts of their game and add it to mine.”

Townsend’s best season in college was 2023, when he made 33 receptions for 325 yards and three TDs. He redshirted in 2024, when he played just four games.

In addition to this receiving skills, Townsend doubles as a return man. He has ran back 46 punts in his career (9.7 ypr) and 17 kickoffs (23.6 ypr). He got work there in the spring for Purdue.

Townsend is one of four portal wideouts Purdue added in the offseason, joining FAU’s Asaad Waseem, Syracuse’s Jaylan Hornsby and Penn’s Bisi Owens. The staff also added a JC wideout: Ricky Sampson Jr.

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TOP 20 PURDUE PLAYERS