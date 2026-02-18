Top-ranked Michigan uses first-half surge to sink No. 7 Purdue

The chances for another Big Ten regular-season championship banner just about vanished on Tuesday night.

All because of top-ranked Michigan, which showcased its efficiency and talent and provided why it’s the favorite to not only win the conference title but cut down the nets in April.

The Wolverines dominated the seventh-ranked Boilermakers in nearly every phase, posting a 91-80 victory at Mackey Arena. The loss drops Purdue three games behind Michigan with five remaining.

Although not mathematically eliminated from the race, it would take a late-season winning streak from the Boilermakers and a collapse from the Wolverines.

PDF: Purdue-Michigan stats

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE’S BRADEN SMITH, FLETCHER LOYER AND TREY KAUFMAN-RENN

MICHIGAN PLAYERS AND DUSTY MAY

Purdue may string together wins to end the regular season, but this version of Michigan isn’t losing its grip on the Big Ten championship.

The Boilermakers rode the early energy of the sellout crowd, but once the Wolverines crashed the offensive boards and converted those into second-chance points, the lead quickly reached double digits.

And the advantage continued to grow.

Michigan started hitting 3-pointers following offensive rebounds, and the hole continued to get deeper. The Wolverines made 8 of 16 from 3-point range by seven different players in the first half while building a 48-28 lead with 1:55 before halftime.

They finished 13 of 23 from beyond the arc. They entered Tuesday shooting 35% from 3-point range.

Purdue tried to cut into the margin after halftime but made little progress as the Wolverines continued to bring answers at both ends. The Boilermakers couldn’t generate enough defensive stops to prevent Michigan from maintaining its double-digit lead.

Early on, Purdue missed too many layups – it was 1 of 5 in the first 10 minutes, allowing the Wolverines to get out in transition. Overall, the Boilermakers missed nine layups, leaving a potential 18 points off the board.

Trey Kaufman-Renn carried the offense with 27 points but needed 25 field goal attempts and had 12 rebounds. Braden Smith didn’t score his first basket until early in the second half and finished with 20 points and six assists. Fletcher Loyer finished with 11.

Led by Elliot Cadeau’s 17 points, Michigan had six players reach double figures. Yaxel Lendeborg and Troy McKinney added 13. Aday Mara pulled down 11 rebounds, and Morez Johnson Jr. had 10 as the Wolverines controlled the boards at both ends.