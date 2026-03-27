Top-seed Arizona's effective style is perfect "for how we're built"

SAN JOSE – Let’s allow Arkansas coach John Calipari to provide a peek into Arizona and what the Boilermakers are about to face in Saturday’s Elite Eight.

Keep in mind, the Wildcats became the first team in an NCAA tournament to place six players in double figures against Calipari’s Razorbacks in Thursday’s Sweet 16.

“They made a bunch of shots,” Calipari said. “They shot – that’s the highest percentage that I can remember someone shooting. You have to admit, some of them bounced around and went in. You bang the 3 in the corner. We did everything right, bang, bang, boom, it went down.

“They were on all cylinders, and we weren’t quite what we’ve been. That’s why you get a 20-point bulge. They’ve got a bunch of guys that can play, and they’ve got a couple of other guys that do exactly what they need to do to help their team win. They’re good.”

Arizona, the top seed in the West Region, scored 109 points in the regional semifinal win and attempted only eight 3-point field goals. The Wildcats scored 60 points in the paint, made more free throws (30) than the Razorbacks attempted (26), shot 63.8% from the field, and missed a total of 21 shots.

Efficiency at its finest. And it’s all by design.

Coach Tommy Lloyd’s team is unconventional in today’s college basketball landscape. The Wildcats don’t lean on a heavy volume of 3-pointers. In fact, they rank No. 356 out of 365 Division I teams in attempts from beyond the arc.

Thursday’s five attempts were the second fewest this season for the Wildcats.

Arizona is shooting 55% from 2-point range, preferring to do its damage in the paint.

“Listen, I’m playing a brand of basketball that I think is effective for how our team’s built,” Lloyd said. “What’s cool about coaching and cool about the game of basketball is there are so many different ways to play. I have no disrespect — I don’t look down on any style of play. We just play a style of basketball that’s really effective for how we’re built.

“Honestly, I don’t tell our guys not to shoot 3s. I didn’t come out and say, ‘Hey, today, let’s go single-digit 3s, and we’ll feel good about that.’ We want to take the best shot available, and it’s a possession-by-possession deal.”

All this has led to an exciting brand of basketball that involves nearly everyone on the roster. The Wildcats have suffered two losses – Kansas and Texas Tech in back-to-back games in early February.

They’ve won their three NCAA tournament games by an average of 22.3 points and their six postseason games, including the Big 12 tournament, by an average of 16 points.

“This is the most fun I’ve had playing basketball, honestly,” freshman Koa Peat said. “I love my teammates. Just seeing them be successful, it just makes me happy. Then they find me as well. We went out there and played our Arizona brand of basketball, and I thought everything fell in place.”

Lloyd hasn’t “flinched” since settling on a style and what he learned during his tenure as an assistant at Gonzaga before taking over in Tucson in 2021.

“I’m playing the same exact style we learned at Gonzaga that I brought to Arizona,” Lloyd said. “I’m doubling down on it. I’m not worried about trends. I never look at trends. What do I think is the most effective way for my team to play, and what are my strengths as a coach?

“You’ve gotta play into that. Why would I try to reinvent myself as a coach when this has been pretty effective. Can I get better at it? Can we double down on our strength? But for me, I’m always doubling down on my strengths. That’s 100 percent how I think we can be most effective. Call me crazy.”