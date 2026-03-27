Trey Kaufman-Renn's late tip-in carries No. 2 seed Purdue to Elite Eight

SAN JOSE – Add this to the senior’s legacy at Purdue.

Trey Kaufman-Renn’s tip-in off a Braden Smith missed layup with 0.7 seconds to play carried the second-seeded Boilermakers to a 79-77 victory over No. 11 seed Texas in the Sweet 16 at SAP Center.

The victory advances Purdue to Saturday’s Elite Eight matchup against either Arizona or Arkansas.

PDF: Purdue-Texas statistics

“It’s our job to make big plays at big moments,” Kaufman-Renn said on CBS.

Kaufman-Renn finished with 20 points, capped by the game-winner.

The Boilermakers had a 73-70 lead after Oscar Cluff’s lay-in and Braden Smith’s free throw with 1:33 to play. Chendell Weaver brought the Longhorns with 73-72 with a short jumper with 60 seconds on the clock.

PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER

PURDUE’S TREY KAUFMAN-RENN

On the ensuing possession, Smith settled into a one-on-one situation and, after a couple of dribbles between his legs, drove past Nic Codie and converted a layup with 38.4 seconds.

Jordan Pope, who was a game-time decision with a foot injury, missed a 3-pointer, but a jumpball was called when Trey Kaufman-Renn and Dailyn Swain both clutched the basketball. Fletcher Loyer fouled Texas big man Matas Vokietatis, a poor free-throw shooter, but made two to bring the Longhorn within one.

Down by three, Swain drove to the basket and bodied up against Oscar Cluff, who was called for his fifth foul as junior made the basket and added the free throw to tie the score at 77 with 11.9 seconds left.

That set up the dramatic finish.

Texas outscored Purdue 19-8 over a six-minute stretch, starting at the end of the first half and continuing during the first five minutes after halftime, capped by former Boilermaker Camden Heide’s 3-pointer.

From there, neither team could establish control. Purdue answered Texas’ baskets. The Longhorns answered the Boilermakers’ scores.

There were 16 lead changes, and the game was tied nine times during the game’s first 37 minutes.

Loyer finished with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Smith had 16 points, while C.J. Cox contributed 10 and Oscar Cluff added 11.

Pope had 29 points, hitting 11 of 15 field goals in 33 minutes, to lead Texas. Former Boilermaker Camden Heide had three points and five rebound before fouling out with five minutes to play.

Purdue had a 37-30 lead late in the first half but couldn’t extend the lead going into the halftime.

In the first half, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer combined for 25 of Purdue’s 39 points. Only Loyer was able to consistently hit from 3-point range, making 3 of 5. But the rest of the team was 0 of 7.

And that trend continued for the rest of the game. Loyer was the only Boilermaker to hit a 3-pointer. C.J. Cox, Omer Mayer, Smith, and Jack Benter combined to miss 11 straight from beyond the arc.

PURDUE’S CJ COX

PURDUE’S OSCAR CLUFF