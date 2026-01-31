Two analysts out as Purdue reshapes defense

Analysts Daryl Lydon and DeMarcus Acy are no longer with the program as part of a defensive staff restructure, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

Acy worked with the secondary. He was on staff at Purdue under Ryan Walters, working as a recruiting coordinator while also helping out with the cornerbacks. Walters recruited Acy to Missouri when Walters was an assistant in Columbia.

Acy was a standout cornerback at Missouri from 2016-19, when Barry Odom was the Tigers’ head coach. Acy was a three-year starter and team captain in 2019. In 2018, Acy earned second-team All-SEC honors by league coaches. Acy tallied 99 career tackles at Mizzou with seven TFLs and three interceptions.

Lydon worked with the Purdue d-line. He came to West Lafayette from Arkansas, where he worked the three years prior to 2025.

As an undergraduate assistant in Fayetteville, Lydon worked primarily with the linebackers. The native of Round Rock, Texas, also worked very closely at Arkansas with Boilermaker d-ends coach Jake Trump and Purdue d-line coach Kelvin Green.



