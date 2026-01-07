University Book Store Headlines: January 7

Tweets/videos

FAU transfer wide receiver Asaad Waseem announces commitment to #Purdue after official visit.https://t.co/8oZwap6bFs pic.twitter.com/3ElVzBauAR — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 6, 2026

BREAKING: Penn State transfer LB Anthony Speca has committed to Purdue, @SWiltfong_ reports https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/F2CPnZPK1x — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 7, 2026

Purdue basketball center, Washington star have history in title battle https://t.co/PvK6nXtenI — Journal & Courier (@jconline) January 7, 2026

Jared had a talk with @TomDienhart1 about the latest in the portal for Purdue.https://t.co/HCC84UikuR — TheHammerSports (@TheHammerSports) January 6, 2026

Big Purdue NT headed back to Lexington, his home town. https://t.co/Ic25QNm6RD — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) January 7, 2026

BREAKING: Former Purdue WR Arhmad Branch has committed to USF, he tells me.



The 6'0", 180 lb WR totaled 14 receptions for 212 yards & 2 TDs in 2025 and is a former 4-Star recruit in the 2023 class.



Branch chose the Bulls over Missouri, Virginia Tech & Penn State, among others.… pic.twitter.com/2xeBC6R3yz — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) January 6, 2026

Just a reminder of the Big Ten preseason media poll. pic.twitter.com/gm8rINVFNd — James Pruch (@jamespruch) January 6, 2026

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare […] to give you a future and a hope.”

Jeremiah 29:11



Boiler Nation—I’m in it for the long run. Let’s get back to work! #OnAMission2026 pic.twitter.com/II3W7nRmLJ — Charles Correa (@CharlesCorrea_) January 6, 2026

Jackson State RB Travis Terrell has committed to Purdue, his reps @thebizofathlete tell @PeteNakos



Has 2,368 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns in 22 career games.https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/jwoc9TOqCK — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 6, 2026

👏👏👏 Congrats to @OnAir_RBlackman on being named the NSMA Sportscaster of the Year for Indiana!



An incredible honor and well deserved! pic.twitter.com/24uC2EDXbr — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 6, 2026

Quote of the Day

“He’s pretty versatile, so we’re definitely going to have to play some good defense. As somebody that’s going to be a future NBA player in Steinbach, I definitely want to prove myself.” -Daniel Jacobsen on facing Washington star Hannes Steinbach

Headlines

Purdue vs. Washington preview – GoldandBlack.com

Why Purdue portal OL commit Makai Saina matters: USC insider weighs in – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue net commitment from Penn State LB transfer – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue land FAU wideout – GoldandBlack.com

Why Purdue portal S commit Jaden Mangham matters: Michigan insider weighs in – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands FCS All-American and SWAC running back transfer Travis Terrell – GoldandBlack.com

Pro Boilers, Week 18 – PurdueAthletics.com

Three Thoughts on Purdue landing Michigan safety transfer Jaden Mangham – GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts on Purdue landing USC OL transfer Micah Banuelos – GoldandBlack.com

Birthdays

Charles King (1943) Halfback, Football

Greg Fenner (1949) Offensive End, Football

Greg Oost (1958) Center, Football

Danny Hope (1959) Head and assistant coach, Football

Bruce King (1963) Fullback, Football

Steve Letnich (1968) QB, RB , WR, Football

Jim Maciag (1973) Linebacker, Football

Romail Gordon (1976) Cornerback, Football

John Shelbourne (1980) Long Snapper, Football

Patrick Kohtz (1984) Strong Safety, Football