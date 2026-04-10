University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 10
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Purdue Football Spring Showcase: Saturday at Noon – Purduesports.com
Ertel named Mr. Basketball – Purduesports.com
Men’s Hoops teams to watch in the portal –On3.Com
Boilermaker Birthdays: April 10
Paul Royer (1961) Center, Football
Kevin Roy (1966) Linebacker, Football
Doug Gentry (1992) Running Back, Football
Ryan Cline (1997) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Trey Firestone (2004) Wide Receiver, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: April 12 (none on our list for April 11)
Dave Luke (1952) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Joe Sullivan (1955) Offensive Guard, Football
Eric Anderson (1963) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brad Miller (1976) Center, Men’s Basketball
Dave Meyer (1977) Offensive Guard, Football
Viktor Beach (1999) Offensive Line, Football
Steven Faucheux (2001) Defensive Tackle, Football