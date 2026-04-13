University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 10

• Know the name of this new d-end

• Ryan Browne: Primed and ready

• Is Purdue's top WR not on campus yet?

• Best part of defense this spring was …



All that and more in The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue's Spring Showcase.https://t.co/Zfcl7h37Jv pic.twitter.com/mPLEGe80bE