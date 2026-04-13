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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 10

by: Dub Jellison3 hours agodubjellison

Purdue Tweets/videos

Quotes of the Day

Headlines

The 3-2-1: Reviewing the Spring Showcase – GoldandBlack.com

Calm after chaos: Purdue’s offseason starts with certainty – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue hoops roster talk, plus fooball’s Spring Showcase – GoldandBlack.com

Everything Barry Odom said after Purdue’s Spring Showcase – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue football Spring Showcase – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: April 13

Joe Caruso (1945) Offensive Guard, Football
Jeff Cooke (1945) Swimming, Swimming
Anthony Hardy (1966) Wide Receiver, Football
Tyrone Starks (1968) Running Back, Football
Rodney Smith (1980) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Kevin Nesfield (1981) Defensive End, Football
Darmetreis Kilgore (1981) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Dontrey Flemings (1984) Defensive Tackle, Football
Xavier Melton (1990) Defensive Tackle, Football

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