University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 10
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
The 3-2-1: Reviewing the Spring Showcase – GoldandBlack.com
Calm after chaos: Purdue’s offseason starts with certainty – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue hoops roster talk, plus fooball’s Spring Showcase – GoldandBlack.com
Everything Barry Odom said after Purdue’s Spring Showcase – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com gallery: Purdue football Spring Showcase – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: April 13
Joe Caruso (1945) Offensive Guard, Football
Jeff Cooke (1945) Swimming, Swimming
Anthony Hardy (1966) Wide Receiver, Football
Tyrone Starks (1968) Running Back, Football
Rodney Smith (1980) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Kevin Nesfield (1981) Defensive End, Football
Darmetreis Kilgore (1981) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Dontrey Flemings (1984) Defensive Tackle, Football
Xavier Melton (1990) Defensive Tackle, Football