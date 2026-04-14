University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 14

Purdue Tweets/videos

The #Purdue's portal season closes a week from today, and of course, the best spring football coverage out there. And, the biggest, best(est) community of Boilermaker fans on the Internet. Join us, won't you? https://t.co/TNCmbPjkgY pic.twitter.com/UCNUg7evIN — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 14, 2026

100% committed!!! I am blessed to announce that I’ve committed to Purdue University to further continue my academic and football career. I’m beyond grateful for my family, teachers, teammates, coaches, and everyone who has supported me through this journey. Ready for the next… pic.twitter.com/JWfU0u4jfF — Jackie Ryder 3⭐️ 2027 QB (@JackieRyder24) April 13, 2026

#Purdue rides a 5-game win streak into the opener of a 5-game homestand. The Boilermakers reached the 25-win mark before Jackie Robinson Day/Tax Day for the first time since 2012. Miami is 22-12 on the season. #BoilerUp https://t.co/Dv45nEdibr — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) April 14, 2026

Spring Showcase 2k26 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/pBoUrNentt — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 13, 2026

Saturday views from Ross-Ade 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LxJg49RSMt — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 13, 2026

Quotes of the Day

“I felt like that was home to me so I made a great decision to commit,” 2027 Florida running back, Purdue commit Amos Bradford told Rivals.

Headlines

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: College basketball drama, Purdue football and more – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football recruiting recap: New commits, official visitors, and more – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands 2027 Illinois quarterback Jackie Ryder – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue nets commitment from 2027 running back Amos Bradford – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: April 14

Jim Kleidon (dec.) (1948) Defensive Tackle, Football

Alex Davis (1949) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Hay (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Jon Walling (1955) Tight End, Football

Darrell Hazell (1964) Head Coach, Football

Reggie Johnson (1969) Assistant Coach, Football

Julian Jaumotte (1969) Center, Women’s Basketball

Teri Moren (1969) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Paul Gilvydis (1974) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Dru Anthrop (1990) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Andy James Garcia (1994) Linebacker, Football

Brooke Moore (2000) Guard, Women’s Basketball