University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 14
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
“I felt like that was home to me so I made a great decision to commit,” 2027 Florida running back, Purdue commit Amos Bradford told Rivals.
Headlines
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: College basketball drama, Purdue football and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football recruiting recap: New commits, official visitors, and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands 2027 Illinois quarterback Jackie Ryder – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue nets commitment from 2027 running back Amos Bradford – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: April 14
Jim Kleidon (dec.) (1948) Defensive Tackle, Football
Alex Davis (1949) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Hay (1951) Wide Receiver, Football
Jon Walling (1955) Tight End, Football
Darrell Hazell (1964) Head Coach, Football
Reggie Johnson (1969) Assistant Coach, Football
Julian Jaumotte (1969) Center, Women’s Basketball
Teri Moren (1969) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Paul Gilvydis (1974) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Dru Anthrop (1990) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Andy James Garcia (1994) Linebacker, Football
Brooke Moore (2000) Guard, Women’s Basketball