University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 15
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
GoldandBlack.com 2026-2027 Purdue Basketball Definitive Prospectus: Version 1.0 – GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue football wraps up spring practice – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts: Purdue Basketball’s coaching staff changes – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue post-spring depth chart: Offense – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue post-spring depth chart: Defense – GoldandBlack.com
Three thoughts on Purdue landing 2027 QB Jackie Ryder – GoldandBlack.com
Coach View: New Trier HC Brian Doll breaks down Purdue QB commit Jackie Ryder – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: April 15
Scott Campbell (1962) Quarterback, Football
Scott Bell (1969) Quarterback, Football
Tim Olmstead (1981) Defensive End, Football
John Standeford (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Geno Parker (1985) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Travis Carroll (1992) Forward, Men’s Basketball