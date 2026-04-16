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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 16

by: Dub Jellison12 minutes agodubjellison

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Quotes of the Day

“I love everything about UCLA, but Purdue is my school.” – John Wooden

Headlines

Purdue post-spring depth chart: Defense – GoldandBlack.com

Three thoughts on Purdue landing 2027 RB Amos Bradford – GoldandBlack.com

Coach view: 2027 RB commit Amos Bradford – GoldandBlack.com

2027 LB Kason Clayborne recaps Purdue official visit – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: April 16

Bernie Allen (1939) Quarterback , Football
Sean Guy (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kyle Jornigan (2001) Offensive Lineman, Football
Scott Green (1973) Tight End, Football
Chuck Ayers (1993) Offensive Tackle, Football
Cornel Jones (1999) Linebacker, Football

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