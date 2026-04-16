University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 16
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
“I love everything about UCLA, but Purdue is my school.” – John Wooden
Headlines
Purdue post-spring depth chart: Defense – GoldandBlack.com
Three thoughts on Purdue landing 2027 RB Amos Bradford – GoldandBlack.com
Coach view: 2027 RB commit Amos Bradford – GoldandBlack.com
2027 LB Kason Clayborne recaps Purdue official visit – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: April 16
Bernie Allen (1939) Quarterback , Football
Sean Guy (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kyle Jornigan (2001) Offensive Lineman, Football
Scott Green (1973) Tight End, Football
Chuck Ayers (1993) Offensive Tackle, Football
Cornel Jones (1999) Linebacker, Football