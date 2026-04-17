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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 17

by: Dub Jellison20 minutes agodubjellison

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Quotes of the Day

“I think my best trait is just being able to make all the throws necessary to win games. There’s not a throw I can’t make, and it’s just something I have always been able to do and been good at,” – Purdue QB commit Jackie Ryder

Headlines

BOILING OVER: Purdue basketball targets visiting, football recruiting and more – GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: New energy for Purdue, the Money Era and more – GoldandBlack.com

Inside Purdue’s pursuit of 2027 QB commit Jackie Ryder – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue “number one” for 2027 OL Li’Marcus Jones after official visit – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: April 17

Lamar Lundy (dec.) (1935) End, Football
Roger Blalock (dec.) (1946) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Lance Olssen (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jon Svoboda (1951) Offensive End, Football
George Ogorek (1971) Quarterback, Football
Tim Upshur (1979) Strong Safety, Football
Anthony Harris (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Chris Reid (1986) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Justin Kitchens (1991) Lineman, Football
Ashley Morrissette (1995) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Emmanuel Dowuona (1998) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Tobias Larry (1999) Linebacker, Football
Avery Gordon (2007) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Boilermaker Birthdays: April 18

Bobby Fox (1958) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Jeff Price (1963) Wide Receiver, Football
Mike Doctor (1970) Fullback, Football
Loren Clyburn (1970) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Greg Smith (1975) Defensive Tackle, Football
Clay Walters (1977) Quarterback, Football
Joe Marshall (1979) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Colya Dailey (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Eugene Bright (1985) Defensive End, Football
Caleb Swanigan (dec. 6/20/22) (1997) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Boilermaker Birthdays: April 19

John Kuzniewski (1943) Fullback, Football
John Peasley (1958) Wide Receiver, Football
David Retherford (1961) Wide Receiver, Football
Pat Samuels (1972) Free Safety, Football
Nate Krugger (1974) Defensive Line, Football
Adam Wetzel (1980) Center, Men’s Basketball
Jared Bycznski (2001) Offensive Lineman, Football

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