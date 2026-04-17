University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 17

Purdue Tweets/videos

📣🚀 Latest news for Purdue 1! Veteran commercial astronaut and @PurdueEngineers alum @Astro_Beth as well as a @PurdueScience alum will be the final two crew members on the all-Boilermaker suborbital flight slated for next year with @VirginGalactic. https://t.co/W07FvQzTrl pic.twitter.com/wfh5F46LNk — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) April 15, 2026

In this week’s BOILING OVER at https://t.co/mDoTruoyzI, major Class of 2027 recruiting visits for #Purdue basketball, football targets and more https://t.co/eKcK4muP2i pic.twitter.com/JZw2MMOhIM — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 17, 2026

2019 March Madness Carsen Edwards may be the greatest player I’ve ever watched



Averaged 35🫡 pic.twitter.com/aXKNT4Ml7Y — Athlete Nostalgia (@athletenost) April 16, 2026

We are grateful for all the support in support of Saturday's @PUCancerInst Challenge 5K. A record-setting fundraising year, but there is always room for more to support the great research being done at #Purdue. DONATE (Please)!!! https://t.co/H2CKRCIOIv pic.twitter.com/i4iItGRLv4 — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 14, 2026

Quotes of the Day

“I think my best trait is just being able to make all the throws necessary to win games. There’s not a throw I can’t make, and it’s just something I have always been able to do and been good at,” – Purdue QB commit Jackie Ryder

Headlines

BOILING OVER: Purdue basketball targets visiting, football recruiting and more – GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: New energy for Purdue, the Money Era and more – GoldandBlack.com

Inside Purdue’s pursuit of 2027 QB commit Jackie Ryder – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue “number one” for 2027 OL Li’Marcus Jones after official visit – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: April 17

Lamar Lundy (dec.) (1935) End, Football

Roger Blalock (dec.) (1946) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Lance Olssen (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jon Svoboda (1951) Offensive End, Football

George Ogorek (1971) Quarterback, Football

Tim Upshur (1979) Strong Safety, Football

Anthony Harris (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Chris Reid (1986) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Justin Kitchens (1991) Lineman, Football

Ashley Morrissette (1995) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Emmanuel Dowuona (1998) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Tobias Larry (1999) Linebacker, Football

Avery Gordon (2007) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Boilermaker Birthdays: April 18

Bobby Fox (1958) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Jeff Price (1963) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Doctor (1970) Fullback, Football

Loren Clyburn (1970) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Greg Smith (1975) Defensive Tackle, Football

Clay Walters (1977) Quarterback, Football

Joe Marshall (1979) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Colya Dailey (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Eugene Bright (1985) Defensive End, Football

Caleb Swanigan (dec. 6/20/22) (1997) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Boilermaker Birthdays: April 19

John Kuzniewski (1943) Fullback, Football

John Peasley (1958) Wide Receiver, Football

David Retherford (1961) Wide Receiver, Football

Pat Samuels (1972) Free Safety, Football

Nate Krugger (1974) Defensive Line, Football

Adam Wetzel (1980) Center, Men’s Basketball

Jared Bycznski (2001) Offensive Lineman, Football