University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 27
Tweets/videos
Quote of the day
“Dillon’s tape popped out. Just the sense of urgency that he plays with, the play speed … his ability to close on the football, both in the run and the pass stood out really, really quick. The guy’s obsessed with football. He’s extremely fast, a great leader, violent in the way that he plays the game; everything that we’re looking for.”
-Chicago GM Ryan Poles
Headlines
Three thoughts from the weekend – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue shut out of NFL draft – GoldandBlack.com
WR EJ Horton signs FA deal – GoldandBlack.com
DE CJ Nunnally signs FA deal – GoldandBlack.com
LB Mani Powell signs FA deal – GoldandBlack.com
Softball falls on Senior Day – PurdueAthletics.com
East St. Louis WR Ronnie Gomiller breaks down Purdue interest after offer – GoldandBlack.com
Official visit tracker: Purdue keeps adding prospects to tally – GoldandBlack.com
Women’s golf finishes 3rd at Big Tens – PurdueAthletics.com
Baseball drops home finale – PurdueAthletics.com
Softball loses home finale – PurdueAthletics.com
Birthdays
John Skibinski (1955) Fullback, Football
Jerome Johnson (1958) Wide Receiver, Football
Chris Keevers (1966) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jermaine Ross (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Chuck McQuaid (1982) Cornerback, Football
Bobby Riddell (1986) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Carson Kitchel (2005) Quarterback, Football
Cooper Kitchel (2005) Linebacker, Football