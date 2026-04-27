University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 27

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TRENDING: #Bears first-round safety Dillon Thieneman’s sister Kiera has gone viral on social media during the #NFL draft for her facial reactions during the interview. … Kiera is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at Purdue. pic.twitter.com/fzccgm1yFc

“Dillon’s tape popped out. Just the sense of urgency that he plays with, the play speed … his ability to close on the football, both in the run and the pass stood out really, really quick. The guy’s obsessed with football. He’s extremely fast, a great leader, violent in the way that he plays the game; everything that we’re looking for.”

-Chicago GM Ryan Poles