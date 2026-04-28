University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 28
Tweets/video
Quote of the Day
“I’ve heard anywhere in the first-round. I’ve talked with teams like Ottawa (which has the No. 1 choice), and that’s kind of the range I’m hearing. But I’m not trying to get too caught up in it—I just want the opportunity to keep playing football.”
-Giordano Vaccaro on his CFL draft prospects
Headlines
Purdue Basketball Recruiting: Class of 2027 primer – GoldandBlack.com
From Purdue to possible No. 1 overall pick: Gio Vaccaro’s CFL draft rise – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football recruiting recap: More official visits added, new offers, and more – GoldandBlack.com
Spring ball review: Tight ends – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue basketball is recruiting 4 top-50 prospects. Here’s how they’d fit the Boilers – IndyStar.com
How Purdue basketball’s 7-foot-4 center can deliver on promise shown as sport trends taller – IndyStar.com
Purdue installs 160-foot-tall flagpole at Ross-Ade Stadium in honor of America’s 250th anniversary – GoldandBlack.com
Wrestling update – PurdueAthletics.com
Birthdays
George Rushanan (1947) Center, Football
Phil Elmassian (1951) Assistant Coach, Football
Steve Nurrenbern (dec.) (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football
James McCulley (1965) Center, Football
Teko Johnson (1968) Center, Football
Arlee Conners (1971) Running Back, Football
Jonathan Patton (1986) Lineman, Football
Alex Magee (1987) Defensive Tackle, Football
John Finch (1988) Long Snapper, Football
Jordan Rucker (2000) Defensive Back, Football