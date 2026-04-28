University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 28

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⭐️ Purdue Single Season Hits Record Holder

⭐️ Ranked 1st nationally in hits

⭐️ Ranked 2nd nationally in batting average

⭐️ Tied for Purdu e’s all-time triple record

⭐️ Leads B1G in batting avg. and hits



and still more to come from the 2026 Female Ricks Family Athlete of the… pic.twitter.com/ksXjVHOq2j — Purdue Sports (@PurdueSports) April 28, 2026

Elite once again.



⭐️ 30 wins for the third time in program history

⭐️ Record-breaking senior class

⭐️ Third Elite Eight appearance in the past seven tournaments@BoilerBall is the 2026 Tyler Trent Men's Team of the Year! pic.twitter.com/IXqos8gnV8 — Purdue Sports (@PurdueSports) April 28, 2026

Canadian strongman Gio Vaccaro pressing 225×28. pic.twitter.com/HdoQ2cFY2t — Sam King (@samueltking) March 4, 2026

MARSH'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0 JUST DROPPED! 👀



Visit https://t.co/1mfD1u06kL to see the full Mock Draft: https://t.co/b8aozHGuQh



Tune into the CFL Canadian Draft on April 28th at 7 PM ET on TSN and TSN+#CFLDraft pic.twitter.com/mIQ8l6TzXu — CFL (@CFL) April 23, 2026

An update to Cardinal Court. pic.twitter.com/pNt5CE1gJF — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 24, 2026

Power Four teams w/out a 2026 NFL Draft pick (2025 record)



Colorado (3-9)

North Carolina (4-8)

Oklahoma State (1-11)

Purdue (2-10)

Syracuse (3-9)

UCLA (3-9)

Virginia (11-3)

Virginia Tech (3-9)

West Virginia (4-8)

Wisconsin (4-8) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 27, 2026

Quote of the Day

“I’ve heard anywhere in the first-round. I’ve talked with teams like Ottawa (which has the No. 1 choice), and that’s kind of the range I’m hearing. But I’m not trying to get too caught up in it—I just want the opportunity to keep playing football.” -Giordano Vaccaro on his CFL draft prospects

Headlines

Purdue Basketball Recruiting: Class of 2027 primer – GoldandBlack.com

From Purdue to possible No. 1 overall pick: Gio Vaccaro’s CFL draft rise – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football recruiting recap: More official visits added, new offers, and more – GoldandBlack.com

Spring ball review: Tight ends – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue basketball is recruiting 4 top-50 prospects. Here’s how they’d fit the Boilers – IndyStar.com

How Purdue basketball’s 7-foot-4 center can deliver on promise shown as sport trends taller – IndyStar.com

Purdue installs 160-foot-tall flagpole at Ross-Ade Stadium in honor of America’s 250th anniversary – GoldandBlack.com

Wrestling update – PurdueAthletics.com

Birthdays

George Rushanan (1947) Center, Football

Phil Elmassian (1951) Assistant Coach, Football

Steve Nurrenbern (dec.) (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football

James McCulley (1965) Center, Football

Teko Johnson (1968) Center, Football

Arlee Conners (1971) Running Back, Football

Jonathan Patton (1986) Lineman, Football

Alex Magee (1987) Defensive Tackle, Football

John Finch (1988) Long Snapper, Football

Jordan Rucker (2000) Defensive Back, Football