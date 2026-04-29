University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 29
Tweets/videos
Quote of the Day
“Trust the process.”
-Purdue OL Gio Vaccaro after being selected No. 1 overall in the CFL draft
Headlines
Gio Vaccaro goes No. 1 overall in CFL draft – GoldandBlack.com
Who could be Purdue’s next commitment? Five options in the 2027 class – GoldandBlack.com
Spring ball review: Tight ends – GoldandBlack.com
After losing big 3, here’s where Purdue sits in way-too-early college basketball rankings 2026-27 – IndyStar.com
Purdue athletes of the year – PurdueAthletics.com
Women’s hoops adds transfer – PurdueAthletics.com
Women’s soccer staff addition – PurdueAthletics.com
Birthdays
Charlie Potts (1949) Defensive Back, Football
Bill Pedhoretzky (1952) Fullback, Football
Will Lucas (1992) Linebacker, Football
Jack Lusk (2004) Guard, Men’s Basketball