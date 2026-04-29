University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 29

Tweets/videos

One of the top shooters in The American is coming to West Lafayette 🎯



Aysia Proctor is a Boilermaker ✍️ pic.twitter.com/pQG9Js0dI2 — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) April 28, 2026

⭐️ NCAA All-Time Career Assists Leader

⭐️ 2-time Consensus First-Team All-American

⭐️ 3-time First-Team All-Big Ten

⭐️ 2026 Big Ten Tournament MVP

⭐️ NCAA record-holder in career minutes played (4-year career)

⭐️ All time B1G Tournament Assist Record Holder



The greatest Floor… pic.twitter.com/z3b820JAzX — Purdue Sports (@PurdueSports) April 28, 2026

All smiles for first overall pick Giordano Vaccaro at his #CFLDraft party! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mn56fQZKPz — CFL (@CFL) April 29, 2026

Quote of the Day

“Trust the process.” -Purdue OL Gio Vaccaro after being selected No. 1 overall in the CFL draft

Headlines

Gio Vaccaro goes No. 1 overall in CFL draft – GoldandBlack.com

Who could be Purdue’s next commitment? Five options in the 2027 class – GoldandBlack.com

Spring ball review: Tight ends – GoldandBlack.com

After losing big 3, here’s where Purdue sits in way-too-early college basketball rankings 2026-27 – IndyStar.com

Purdue athletes of the year – PurdueAthletics.com

Women’s hoops adds transfer – PurdueAthletics.com

Women’s soccer staff addition – PurdueAthletics.com

Birthdays

Charlie Potts (1949) Defensive Back, Football

Bill Pedhoretzky (1952) Fullback, Football

Will Lucas (1992) Linebacker, Football

Jack Lusk (2004) Guard, Men’s Basketball