University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 30
Tweets/videos
Quote of the Day
“I learned a lot about their offensive play style. They showed me a video of how they play, and they showed me where I would be playing and how I could affect the game for them if I were to go there.”
-4-star 2027 power forward Kager Knueppel,
Headlines
Weekly Word: Success redefined, Purdue and the NBA and more – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Mailbag: Purdue’s new offensive identity – GoldandBlack.com
Spring review: Quarterbacks – GoldandBlack.com
Why this Israeli guard is key for Purdue basketball in 2026-27 season – IndyStar.com
4-star Kager Knueppel, brother of Kon Knueppel, recaps Purdue official; looks to set visit with Wisconsin – Rivals.com
How Purdue basketball’s returning starter can push for all-Big Ten with offensive jump – IndyStar.com
Women’s hoops adds transfer – JCOnline.com
Women’s golf headed to NCAA Regionals – PurdueAthletics.com
Men’s golf heads to B1G championships – PurdueAthletics.com
Birthdays
Jim Faflik (1943) End, Football
Tyrone Bedford (1948) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Ernest Pritchett (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football
Nicole Erickson (1976) Guard, Women’s Basketball