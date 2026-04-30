University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 30

Tweets/videos

Fletcher Loyer via IG:



“Purdue has given me everything a young kid could dream of. Memories, relationships, and experiences I’ll carry for life… I wouldn’t trade these last 4 years with my brothers for anything. Thank you Purdue, 2 🖤💛”



One of the greatest Boilers ever 🫡 pic.twitter.com/HLH6QfkDEC — Zach Vogt (@ZachVogt30) April 29, 2026

Back Home & Back to their Winning Ways 🚂



Boilermakers post their 29th victory of the season on April 29. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/anmfvQmlCo — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) April 30, 2026

We mic'd up @PurdueBaseball’s Senior Aaron Manias at a practice and he'll definitely make you laugh 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YjDsvwDNGP — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) April 29, 2026

A night that makes you proud to be an American and a Boilermaker! 🚂🇺🇸



Enjoyed emceeing tonight’s Stadium Nights event capping off #PurdueDayOfGiving. Three $10k student scholarships given away & dedicated a new 160-foot-tall American flag at Ross-Ade Stadium for #America250! pic.twitter.com/zyea5dz4TV — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPeters__) April 30, 2026

1969 Purdue All-American Rick Mount pic.twitter.com/VFERx16EEn — Dean Bentley (@dbgiant) April 29, 2026

Quote of the Day

“I learned a lot about their offensive play style. They showed me a video of how they play, and they showed me where I would be playing and how I could affect the game for them if I were to go there.” -4-star 2027 power forward Kager Knueppel,

Headlines

Weekly Word: Success redefined, Purdue and the NBA and more – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Mailbag: Purdue’s new offensive identity – GoldandBlack.com

Spring review: Quarterbacks – GoldandBlack.com

Why this Israeli guard is key for Purdue basketball in 2026-27 season – IndyStar.com

4-star Kager Knueppel, brother of Kon Knueppel, recaps Purdue official; looks to set visit with Wisconsin – Rivals.com

How Purdue basketball’s returning starter can push for all-Big Ten with offensive jump – IndyStar.com

Women’s hoops adds transfer – JCOnline.com

Women’s golf headed to NCAA Regionals – PurdueAthletics.com

Men’s golf heads to B1G championships – PurdueAthletics.com



Birthdays

Jim Faflik (1943) End, Football

Tyrone Bedford (1948) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Ernest Pritchett (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football

Nicole Erickson (1976) Guard, Women’s Basketball