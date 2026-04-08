University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 8
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Baseball wins marathon game – Purduesports.com
MGolf finishes strong – Purduesports.com
Purdue takes practice outside – Purduesports.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: April 8
Fred Mokry (dec.) (1943) Halfback, Football
Jim Krause (1947) Halfback, Football
Kris Burns (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football
Alex Criddle (1998) Offensive Line, Football
Steve Jackson (1969) Defensive Back, Football
Jim Niedrach (1977) Center, Football
Cliff Avril (1986) Linebacker, Football
Brina Pollack (1986) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Mario Swope (1987) Wide Receiver, Football
Jeff Panfil (1988) Quarterback, Football
Bearooz Yacoobi (1996) Offensive Line, Football
Joey Sumlin (2004) Linebacker, Football