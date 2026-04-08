University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: April 8

There are 9 teams (DET, CLE, PHI, IND, MIL, LAL, POR, UTA, CHA) without a 2nd round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.



There are 7 teams (NYK, BRK, SAC, CHI, LAC, HOU & WAS) with 2 or more picks!



And the Spurs are the only team currently to have three 2nd round picks (35, 43 and 44).… pic.twitter.com/f1GJVBGcJH