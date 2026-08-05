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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: August 5

Dub Jellison@dubjellison
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The latest in Purdue sports headlines for the first week in August.

Purdue Tweets/video

Purdue Quote of the Day

“I can’t sit here and say I knew he’d be a Hall of Famer, but you could see the progression.”

– Lamar Conard on former teammate and Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees

Purdue Headlines

Report: Purdue tabs Rice’s Tommy McClelland to lead athletic department – GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: More on new Purdue AD Tommy McLelland, plus start of fall camp – GoldandBlack.com

Drew Brees memories: Purdue DB Lamar Conard – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Maryland – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: August 5

Neil Armstrong (dec.) (1930) First man on moon, Astronaut
France Cordova (1947) Purdue, President
Delane Richhart (1952) Offensive Guard, Football
Dick Schueler (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jason Cegielski (1968) Offensive Guard, Football
Sharika Webb (1984) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Antionette Howard (1989) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Leony Boudreau (1997) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Nick Levy (2004) Long Snapper, Football
CJ Madden (2004) Rush End, Football

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