University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: August 5

The latest in Purdue sports headlines for the first week in August.

Purdue Tweets/video

Congratulations to legendary Boilermaker Drew Brees (BS industrial management ’01, DBA hon. ’26), who will be enshrined as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer this weekend. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/O4IyTEXMLt — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) August 4, 2026

The Purdue Boilermakers have, reportedly, zeroed in on its next athletic director.@jakequery and @TomDienhart1 discussed the challenge ahead for Tommy McClelland, if he is hired to be Purdue's next athletic director.



📺https://t.co/uxvqdnspKB pic.twitter.com/gWvoQ6vmKs — Query & Company (@Query_Company) August 4, 2026

1️⃣ put ‘em on notice north of the border.



PPG: 13.3

SPG: 3.0

RPG: 2.5

APG: 1.5

FGs: 21-35

3Ps: 9-18 pic.twitter.com/CrQUxSDXiD — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 4, 2026

Next stop: Canton 🤩



We're getting ready for @drewbrees' @ProFootballHOF enshrinement with some of the legend's @BoilerFootball highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/5F7VDuXEK5 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 4, 2026

Purdue Quote of the Day

“I can’t sit here and say I knew he’d be a Hall of Famer, but you could see the progression.”

– Lamar Conard on former teammate and Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees

Purdue Headlines

Report: Purdue tabs Rice’s Tommy McClelland to lead athletic department – GoldandBlack.com Gold and Black Radio: More on new Purdue AD Tommy McLelland, plus start of fall camp – GoldandBlack.com Drew Brees memories: Purdue DB Lamar Conard – GoldandBlack.com Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Maryland – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: August 5

Neil Armstrong (dec.) (1930) First man on moon, Astronaut

France Cordova (1947) Purdue, President

Delane Richhart (1952) Offensive Guard, Football

Dick Schueler (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jason Cegielski (1968) Offensive Guard, Football

Sharika Webb (1984) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Antionette Howard (1989) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Leony Boudreau (1997) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Nick Levy (2004) Long Snapper, Football

CJ Madden (2004) Rush End, Football