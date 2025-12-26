University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: Dec. 26
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quotes of the Day
Headlines
Who’s left and what’s next: Purdue’s DL room heading into 2026 – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Purdue’s offensive spacing, free throws, center productivity again and more – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Position in Review: Offensive line – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Dec. 26
Arnold Carter (1950) Defensive Back, Football
John Riester (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Darrell Douglas (1956) Fullback, Football
Joe Smith (1965) Defensive End, Football
Thomas Darby (1967) Tight End, Football
Curtis Taylor (1975) Running Back, Football