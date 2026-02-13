University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 13
Purdue Tweets/videos
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Boiling Over–Purdue basketball and football recruiting – GoldandBlack.com
Baseball season opens vs. Portland in Texas – Purduesports.com
T&F–Purdue to finish indoor track regular season in two locations – Purduesports.com
Wrestling–Purdue has nine ranked wrestlers – Purduesports.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 13
Sam Pink (1957) Linebacker, Football
Tom Vaughan (1978) Strong Safety, Football
Deaunte Ferrell (1982) Strong Safety, Football
Robert Harris (1991) Kicker, Football
Eddy Wilson (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brooks Royal (1999) Long Snapper, Football
Jaden Ivey (2002) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (2002) Wide Receiver, Football
Jake Wilson (2005) Quarterback
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Trinidad Chambliss
Judge rules on eligibility
- 2Hot
Caleb Wilson injury
UNC star has broken bone
- 3
South Carolina arrest
Gamecock player removed
- 4Trending
Bracketology
New No. 1 overall, big shakeup
- 5
Over Salary Cap
How schools circumvent $21M cap
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 14
Eugene Cernan (dec.) (1934) Last man on moon, Astronaut
Ruben Floyd (1957) Defensive End, Football
Mike Brown (1960) Linebacker, Football
Dontay Hunter II (2001) Defensive End, Football
Greg Gary (1970) Assistant Coach, Men’s Basketball
Matt Kingsbury (1972) Defensive End, Football
Kelsey Barlow (1991) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Brendan Cropsey (2002) Punter, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 15
Dave Beigh (1948) Linebacker, Football
Bill DeVore (1951) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jim Meyer (1960) Fullback, Football
Rick Skibinski (1963) Center, Football
Will Heldt (2005) Linebacker, Football