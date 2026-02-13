Skip to main content
Purdue
Join Now

University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 13

Karpick_headshot500x500by: Alan Karpick1 hour agoAlanKarpick

Purdue Tweets/videos

Quote of the Day

Headlines

Boiling Over–Purdue basketball and football recruiting – GoldandBlack.com
Baseball season opens vs. Portland in Texas – Purduesports.com
T&F–Purdue to finish indoor track regular season in two locations – Purduesports.com
Wrestling–Purdue has nine ranked wrestlers – Purduesports.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 13

Sam Pink (1957) Linebacker, Football
Tom Vaughan (1978) Strong Safety, Football
Deaunte Ferrell (1982) Strong Safety, Football
Robert Harris (1991) Kicker, Football
Eddy Wilson (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brooks Royal (1999) Long Snapper, Football
Jaden Ivey (2002) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (2002) Wide Receiver, Football
Jake Wilson (2005) Quarterback

Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 14

Eugene Cernan (dec.) (1934) Last man on moon, Astronaut
Ruben Floyd (1957) Defensive End, Football
Mike Brown (1960) Linebacker, Football
Dontay Hunter II (2001) Defensive End, Football
Greg Gary (1970) Assistant Coach, Men’s Basketball
Matt Kingsbury (1972) Defensive End, Football
Kelsey Barlow (1991) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Brendan Cropsey (2002) Punter, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 15

Dave Beigh (1948) Linebacker, Football
Bill DeVore (1951) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jim Meyer (1960) Fullback, Football
Rick Skibinski (1963) Center, Football
Will Heldt (2005) Linebacker, Football


You may also like