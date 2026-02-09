University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: Feb. 9
Softball splits Day 3 in Vegas – Purduesports.com
Wrestling places five in Greyhound Open – Purduesports.com
Kirk Herbstreit’s plan to solve college football’s woes — On3.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 9
Larry Emch (1947) Defensive Back, Football
Paul Beery (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Dave Young (dec. 11/21/23) (1959) Tight End, Football
Henry Feil (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mark Strimel (1961) Quarterback, Football
Julian Wagner (1969) Cornerback, Football
Herb Dove (1972) Guard/Forward, Men’s Basketball
Chad Dickerson (1983) Cornerback, Football
Langston Newton (1994) Defensive End, Football