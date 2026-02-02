University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: February 2

Tweets/videos

Most 3-pointers by a Purdue player in a @B1GMBBall road game.



8️⃣ Carsen Edwards vs. Penn State (1-31-19)



7️⃣ Fletcher Loyer vs. Maryland (2-1-26)



7️⃣ D.J. Byrd vs. Ohio State (2-7-12) pic.twitter.com/7G6iIufQHp — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 2, 2026

Final from #MackeyMania.



Purdue faithful showed up 2,568 strong. Thank you for an awesome atmosphere.



Work to do. pic.twitter.com/VyB72KA14d — Purdue Wrestling (@PurdueWrestling) February 1, 2026

✨ Shining in CP.



PTS: 48

ASTS: 9

3Ps: 11-16 pic.twitter.com/lDsQ9XYjJ2 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 1, 2026

Quote of the Day

“He’s always had a stretch where he struggles and a stretch where he’s the best shooter in the country. We just hope that this is the start of that stretch.” -Matt Painter on Fletcher Loyer

Headlines

Birthdays

Fred Tragemann (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football

Leon Troyer (1947) Halfback, Football

Bill Mulchrone (1964) Linebacker, Football

Tommy Lee Myers (1964) Cornerback, Football

Chris Randolph (1979) Tight End, Football

Danny May (1982) Offensive Guard, Football

Kawaan Short (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football

Matt Huene (1992) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jaron Tibbs (2005) Wide Receiver, Football