University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: February 2

“He’s always had a stretch where he struggles and a stretch where he’s the best shooter in the country. We just hope that this is the start of that stretch.”
-Matt Painter on Fletcher Loyer
Takeaways: Fletcher Loyer erupts, a defensive reversal and more from Purdue’s win at Maryland – GoldandBlack.com
After three-game losing streak, Purdue gets right in blowout win at Maryland – GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Maryland – GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Luke Ertel vs. Harrison – GoldandBlack.com
Women’s golf – PurdueSports.com
Women’s hoops – Loss at Minnesota – PurdueSports.com
Wrestling – PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
Fred Tragemann (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Leon Troyer (1947) Halfback, Football
Bill Mulchrone (1964) Linebacker, Football
Tommy Lee Myers (1964) Cornerback, Football
Chris Randolph (1979) Tight End, Football
Danny May (1982) Offensive Guard, Football
Kawaan Short (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Matt Huene (1992) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jaron Tibbs (2005) Wide Receiver, Football