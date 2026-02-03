University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: February 3
Tweets/Videos
Quote of the Day
“It’s just trying to give him as many open shots as possible. If he can catch the ball and shoot the ball, that’s the shot we want.”
-Trey Kaufman-Renn on Fletcher Loyer
Headlines
Upon further review: Purdue’s win at Maryland – GoldandBlack.com
Why Purdue portal DB commit John Slaughter matters: Colorado insider weighs in – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football recruiting recap: Junior day visits, new batch of offers and more – GoldandBlack.com
Rising 2027 TE Colton Johnson feels connection with Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Smith Cousy Award semifinalist – PurdueSports.com
Women’s golf – PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
Bob Griese (1945) Quarterback, Football
Mike Steele (1954) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Jannon Roland (1975) Forward, Women’s Basketball
Andy Nelson (1981) Kicker, Football
Jerome Brooks (1984) Running Back, Football
Kyndrich Breedlove (2002) Defensive Back, Football
Ethan Trent (2005) Offensive Lineman, Football