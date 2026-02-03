University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: February 3

Tweets/Videos

NEW: Purdue is setting the pace for multiple top targets that visited this weekend, via @SWiltfong_🚂



“I absolutely love everything about Purdue.”



Read: https://t.co/4RrKjwjzJQ pic.twitter.com/HneVUArcsl — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2026

⚫️ & 🟡 gets in.



🔊 Let’s go Boilers was LOUD yesterday. pic.twitter.com/aqrWczVXlZ — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 2, 2026

BB will be giving away 35 “Braden Smith Sets All-Time Big Ten Assist Record” Topps cards to loyal followers.



‘Like’, ‘Repost’ and be following to enter.



All 35 winners announced Saturday after Purdue beats Oregon.



3️⃣🐐 pic.twitter.com/pdHiHG08iS — Boiler Burner (@BoilerBurner1) February 2, 2026

Quote of the Day

“It’s just trying to give him as many open shots as possible. If he can catch the ball and shoot the ball, that’s the shot we want.” -Trey Kaufman-Renn on Fletcher Loyer

Headlines

Upon further review: Purdue’s win at Maryland – GoldandBlack.com

Why Purdue portal DB commit John Slaughter matters: Colorado insider weighs in – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football recruiting recap: Junior day visits, new batch of offers and more – GoldandBlack.com

Rising 2027 TE Colton Johnson feels connection with Purdue – GoldandBlack.com

Smith Cousy Award semifinalist – PurdueSports.com

Women’s golf – PurdueSports.com





Birthdays

Bob Griese (1945) Quarterback, Football

Mike Steele (1954) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Jannon Roland (1975) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Andy Nelson (1981) Kicker, Football

Jerome Brooks (1984) Running Back, Football

Kyndrich Breedlove (2002) Defensive Back, Football

Ethan Trent (2005) Offensive Lineman, Football