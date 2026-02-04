University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: February 4
Tweets/videos
Quote of the Day
“I understand that we were not advantaged during the NIL period of time when NIL on its own in its previous iteration was not good for Purdue women’s basketball. Our donor base did not respond and provide resources.”
-Purdue AD Mike Bobinski
Headlines
Connections have Purdue in mix for 2027 QB Joaquin Kavouklis – GoldandBlack.com
Hall of Fame and former Purdue coach Jim Young talks about his career, the state of college football and more – GoldandBlack.com
2027 in-state RB Keyon Thomas remains key target for Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Fletcher Loyer doing ‘what he does’ has high success rate for Purdue – JCOnline.com
Why Barry Odom didn’t add a portal QB – IndyStar.com
Birthdays
Jack Calcaterra (1944) Center, Football
Mark Kalugyer (1962) Defensive Line, Football
John Shoop (1967) Assistant coach, Football
Doyal Butler (1980) Tight End, Football
Bilal Marshall (1994) Quarterback, Football