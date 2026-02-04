University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: February 4

Tweets/videos

Purdue track and field put together a more than satisfactory debut performance for its multis at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational in Manhattan, Kan. The meet was highlighted by strong indoor pentathlon and heptathlon collegiate debuts.https://t.co/y4EKtMj75M — Purdue Exponent (@purdueexponent) February 3, 2026

More 📸 from the First Pitch Dinner. Always great to have so many friends & family members together at Ross-Ade. H/T photographer Luke Fulkerson #BoilerUp



🔜 Fan Fest – Sunday from 3-5pm in Mollenkopf 🆓 pic.twitter.com/yLXeREfwQT — Purdue Baseball (@PurdueBaseball) February 3, 2026

Just in: Chicago, Minnesota and Detroit have agreed to a multi-team deal that sends Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr. to the Bulls and Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Detroit also receives a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/pgxqr1WT90 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Undefeated All-American Joey Blaze sat down with WLFI 18 to talk shop before Sunday's Mackey Mania.



🎥 Full feature interview: https://t.co/NZXOjcTVX4 pic.twitter.com/EVWsIWIWhO — Purdue Wrestling (@PurdueWrestling) February 3, 2026

Quote of the Day

“I understand that we were not advantaged during the NIL period of time when NIL on its own in its previous iteration was not good for Purdue women’s basketball. Our donor base did not respond and provide resources.” -Purdue AD Mike Bobinski

Headlines

Connections have Purdue in mix for 2027 QB Joaquin Kavouklis – GoldandBlack.com

Hall of Fame and former Purdue coach Jim Young talks about his career, the state of college football and more – GoldandBlack.com

2027 in-state RB Keyon Thomas remains key target for Purdue – GoldandBlack.com

Fletcher Loyer doing ‘what he does’ has high success rate for Purdue – JCOnline.com

Why Barry Odom didn’t add a portal QB – IndyStar.com

Birthdays

Jack Calcaterra (1944) Center, Football

Mark Kalugyer (1962) Defensive Line, Football

John Shoop (1967) Assistant coach, Football

Doyal Butler (1980) Tight End, Football

Bilal Marshall (1994) Quarterback, Football