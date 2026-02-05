University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: February 5
Quote of the Day
“No. 1, I want it said, from as high of a mountaintop as I can be on: I believe in Ryan Browne. The development of things I saw him do – the arm talent, his football IQ – he can win in this conference. I believe that.”
-Purdue football coach Barry Odom
Headlines
Senior Sam King has been too valuable for Purdue Basketball to allow to leave – GoldandBlack.com
Why Purdue portal DE commit Elo Modozie matters: Georgia insiders weigh in – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in strong position for pair of 4-star targets – GoldandBlack.com
Connections have Purdue in mix for 2027 QB Joaquin Kavouklis – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue adds kicker on signing day – PurdueSports.com
Softball will open season in Las Vegas – PurdueSports.com
Women’s hoops drops OT decision vs. Penn State – PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
Clanton King (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rick Anderson (1957) Kicker, Football
Terry Kingseed (1957) Punter, Football
Bryan Maher (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Floyd Horton (1961) Running Back, Football
Robert Hardin (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football
Camille Cooper (1979) Center, Women’s Basketball