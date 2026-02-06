University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: February 6
Quote of the Day
“Selfishly, I don’t know if I’d be able to do that, to show up in practice like he does every single day knowing I might not get in the game. His unselfishness in just making us better is everything to us.”
-Trey Kaufman-Renn on walk-on Sam King
Headlines
If possible, Oscar Cluff would consider return to Purdue next season – GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over – GoldandBlack.com
Building a college football roster: Perspective of Purdue GM Brandon Lee – GoldandBlack.com
Brees to Hall of Fame – PurdueSports.com
Purdue track – PurdueSports.com
Purdue wrestling – PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
FEBRUARY 6
Walt Drapeza (1961) Kicker, Football
John Sikora (1969) Defensive Line, Football
J.B. Gibboney (1982) Assistant Coach , Football
Zion Gunn (2005) Cornerback, Football
FEBRUARY 7
Brad Gutwein (1967) Receiver, Football
Brian Treski (1969) Tight End, Football
Woody Austin (1970) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Roberto McBean (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
Madison Layden (2002) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Domanick Moon (2003) Linebacker, Football
FEBRUARY 8
Al Liepold (1943) Tackle, Football
Bob Purkhiser (dec. 1982) (1943) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Mitch Ward (1944) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Dick Rodgers (1953) Kicker, Football
Kim Cripe (1955) Defensive End, Football
Roger Crisp (1955) Fullback, Football
Andy Falender (1964) Kicker, Football
Eric Smith (1982) Free Safety, Football
JaJuan Johnson (1989) Forward/Center, Men’s Basketball
Kadin Smith (2000) Defensive Back, Football