University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 12

Jan. 12

What we’ve learned in the first week of the portal – GoldandBlack.com
Women’s hoops downs No. 23 Washington – Purduesports.com
W, M S&D – Senior Day at Purdue pool – Purduesports.com
Blaze lone winner in 36-3 loss at No. 7 Nebraska – Purduesports.com
Purdue remains undefeated in Big Ten play – Purduesports.com
CSC sends reminder about portal movement – On3

Boilermaker Birthdays: Jan. 12

Joe Walsh (1948) Defensive End, Football
Dwight Lewis (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Jimmy Smith (1961) Tailback, Football
Willie Ray (1961) Defensive Back, Football
Jim Chaney (1962) Assistant Coach, Football
Don Delvy (1971) Linebacker, Football
Leslie Johnson (1975) Center, Women’s Basketball
Johnny Daniels (1994) Defensive Tackle, Football
Eden Ewing (1997) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Evan Anderson (2000) Running Back, Football

