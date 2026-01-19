University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 19
Upon Further Review: Braden Smith and Oscar Cluff, defense and more from Purdue’s win at USC – GoldandBlack.com
Why Purdue portal WR commit Xavier Townsend matters: Iowa State insider weighs in – GoldandBlack.com
Takeaways: Braden Smith’s heroics again, offense-defense relations, the bench and more from Purdue’s win at USC – GoldandBlack.com
Escape from L.A.: Purdue survives a thriller at USC – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands commitment from ACC receiver – GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue and the Portal with Wiltfong, College hoops with DeCourcy – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: Jan. 19
Ernest Calloway (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Mike Walker (1970) Linebacker, Football
Ije Nwankwo (1985) Power Forward, Men’s Basketball
Zach Smith (1986) Offensive Guard, Football
Kyle Adams (1988) Tight End, Football
Josh McKinley (1989) Safety, Football
Ryan DeBusk (1994) Defensive end, Football
OC Brothers (2001) Linebacker, Football