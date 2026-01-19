Skip to main content
Purdue
Join Now

University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 19

by: Dub Jellison37 minutes agodubjellison

Purdue Tweets/videos

Quotes of the Day

Headlines

Upon Further Review: Braden Smith and Oscar Cluff, defense and more from Purdue’s win at USC – GoldandBlack.com

Why Purdue portal WR commit Xavier Townsend matters: Iowa State insider weighs in – GoldandBlack.com

Takeaways: Braden Smith’s heroics again, offense-defense relations, the bench and more from Purdue’s win at USC – GoldandBlack.com

Escape from L.A.: Purdue survives a thriller at USC – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands commitment from ACC receiver – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue and the Portal with Wiltfong, College hoops with DeCourcy – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: Jan. 19

Ernest Calloway (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Mike Walker (1970) Linebacker, Football
Ije Nwankwo (1985) Power Forward, Men’s Basketball
Zach Smith (1986) Offensive Guard, Football
Kyle Adams (1988) Tight End, Football
Josh McKinley (1989) Safety, Football
Ryan DeBusk (1994) Defensive end, Football
OC Brothers (2001) Linebacker, Football

You may also like