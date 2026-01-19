University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 19

Purdue Tweets/videos

https://t.co/mDoTruoyzI video: #Purdue coach Matt Painter and players Braden Smith, Jack Benter and Oscar Cluff discuss the win at USC https://t.co/7a7nSYtsFv pic.twitter.com/AsHQEFMKkc — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 18, 2026

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



The Keady & Painter era win count reached 1,000 in yesterday’s victory over USC. pic.twitter.com/kDYnUs9sRJ — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 18, 2026

Quotes of the Day

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: Only love can do that.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



We honor the legacy and impact of Dr. King pic.twitter.com/jRpyigECIs — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 19, 2026

Headlines

Upon Further Review: Braden Smith and Oscar Cluff, defense and more from Purdue’s win at USC – GoldandBlack.com

Why Purdue portal WR commit Xavier Townsend matters: Iowa State insider weighs in – GoldandBlack.com

Takeaways: Braden Smith’s heroics again, offense-defense relations, the bench and more from Purdue’s win at USC – GoldandBlack.com

Escape from L.A.: Purdue survives a thriller at USC – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands commitment from ACC receiver – GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Purdue and the Portal with Wiltfong, College hoops with DeCourcy – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: Jan. 19

Ernest Calloway (1970) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Walker (1970) Linebacker, Football

Ije Nwankwo (1985) Power Forward, Men’s Basketball

Zach Smith (1986) Offensive Guard, Football

Kyle Adams (1988) Tight End, Football

Josh McKinley (1989) Safety, Football

Ryan DeBusk (1994) Defensive end, Football

OC Brothers (2001) Linebacker, Football