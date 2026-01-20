University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 20
Boilermaker Birthdays: Jan. 20
Bill Roach (1944) Offensive End, Football
Pete Quinn (1958) Center, Football
Elwood Nolen (1959) Defensive Back, Football
Mack Gadis (1964) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Chad Kerkhof (1977) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Gavin Roberts (1990) Safety, Football
Fatou Diagne (1996) Center, Women’s Basketball