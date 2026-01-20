Skip to main content
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 20

by: Dub Jellison3 hours agodubjellison

GoldandBlack.com Purdue Basketball Game Preview: @ UCLA – GoldandBlack.com

Oscar Cluff: The perfect Purdue fit at the perfect time – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands Georgia EDGE transfer Elo Modozie – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football recruiting recap: 2027 visitors on deck, new offers, and more – GoldandBlack.com

Why Purdue portal WR commit Xavier Townsend matters: Iowa State insider weighs in – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: Jan. 20

Bill Roach (1944) Offensive End, Football
Pete Quinn (1958) Center, Football
Elwood Nolen (1959) Defensive Back, Football
Mack Gadis (1964) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Chad Kerkhof (1977) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Gavin Roberts (1990) Safety, Football
Fatou Diagne (1996) Center, Women’s Basketball

