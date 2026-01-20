University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: Jan. 21
Few positions on the Purdue roster have as many questions as tight end. It's hoped UCF's Kylan Fox answers some of them. "Kylan Fox is a really good...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - DE1 Say "hello" to...
Purdue added what it hopes will be a key part of an overhauled secondary when it netted a commitment from Florida International cornerback Mister...
Purdue added what it hopes will be a key part of an overhauled wideout with a commitment from Iowa State's Xavier Townsend. He is one of four...
The Purdue staff added another new weapon to its wideout unit via the portal, securing a commitment from Jaylan Hornsby on Saturday. The 6-3,...
In our Jan. 17, 2026 edition, plenty of Purdue football talk with GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison, plus On3.com's Steve Wiltfong....
Don't hold your breath waiting for Phase 2 of the Ross-Ade Stadium renovations. The tenor of the times--revenue sharing, NIL--seemingly has delayed...
Augmenting the offensive line is an offseason priority for Purdue, which already has inked four blockers from the portal. One of those: South...
Purdue has a cornerstone at linebacker in Charles Correa. Who will join him on the unit? Jojo Hayden has a good chance to be Correa's sidekick. The...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - Money, money, money...
Any good defense begins with a strong line. And it's hoped Rodney Lora can help make Purdue's front stout. Lora comes from Central Florida, where he...
Purdue football is busy bolstering the roster in year two under Barry Odom, having netted 20 commitments our of the transfer portal, as of Monday...
Why, fans ask? Why does Purdue annually play one of the more challenging non-conference schedules in the nation? This past season, Purdue played at...
Purdue added what is perceived to be the final piece of the backfield through the transfer portal last week with the commitment of former Minnesota...
Purdue football is busy bolstering the roster in year two under Barry Odom, having netted 26 commitments our of the transfer portal, as of Monday...
Purdue added another piece to its revamped wideout today with a commitment from Iowa State's Xavier Townsend. He is the second wideout to commit to...
Stunned. Dazed. Befuddled. Those are just a few of the feelings that pored over Purdue fans when news broke that Barry Odom was hiring Kevin Kane as...
Purdue has won three football games the last two seasons. But you won't see AD Mike Bobinski sweat as Boilermaker football staffers feverishly work...
Every Purdue fan sees the renaissance that is going on with Indiana football. The program is in the midst of a transformation unlike any ever seen...