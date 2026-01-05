University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: January 5

Tweets/videos

Quote of the Day

“I told our guys in there, to break that record and still have 17 conference games, the Big Ten tournament, the NCAA Tournament in front of you, just kind of speaks volumes to what he’s been able to accomplish.” -Matt Painter, on Braden Smith setting all-time Big Ten assist recoed

Headlines

Birthdays

Rick Mount (1947) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Pat Stillwagon (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football

Brock Spack (1962) Linebacker, Football

Caleb Terbush (1990) Quarterback, Football