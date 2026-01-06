University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: January 6

Tweets/ videos

Purdue alum Brock Spack leads Illinois State on one of the all-time Cinderella runs in the history of FCS football and comes within a single point of the Redbirds’ first national title. All-time game and a gut-wrenching loss. — Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) January 6, 2026

✔️ @BoilerBall assist record

✔️ @bigten assist record



Braden Smith's now chasing Duke legend Bobby Hurley's NCAA assist record.



The Journey features the star PG 👇 pic.twitter.com/XVsjwDPwvg — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 6, 2026

Big @ben_vanadia had himself a trip. 💪



The redshirt senior is 13-4 with a team-high 4 wins over ranked opponents. pic.twitter.com/fsRPXT2Aul — Purdue Wrestling (@PurdueWrestling) January 5, 2026

Sometimes watching something is better than reading a quote.



Dillon Thieneman transferred to Oregon from Purdue and his family has a long history in West Lafayette.



Needless to say, his feelings towards Indiana have not faded since he's headed west lol pic.twitter.com/phoLFpVJup — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) January 5, 2026

✌️ 2nd B1G POTW of the year.



➡️: 2-0 record

➡️: 13.0 PPG

➡️: 10.0 APG

➡️: 4.0 RPG

➡️: 1.5 SPG

➡️: 12-of-20 FGs



🏅: Became Big Ten’s career leader in assists (893). pic.twitter.com/Ir8Jsupo9U — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 5, 2026

Quote of the Day

“Lincoln Riley spoke highly of him in the spring as a solid developing player after finally getting a long stretch of good health. His best football is still certainly ahead of him.” -Erik McKinney, USC writer, on portal commit Micah Banuelos

