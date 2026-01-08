University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: January 8

Skip to main content
January 8

“It’s a great luxury to have somebody that good.”
-Matt Painter on Omar Mayer, who played a key role vs. Washington with Braden Smith in foul trouble

Takeaways: CJ Cox and Omer Mayer, Braden Smith’s diverse impact and more from Purdue’s win over Washington – GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue-Washington – GoldandBlack.com
No. 5 Purdue withstands Washington’s late charge to remain perfect in Big Ten – GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Washington – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue nets commit from portal DL from Illinois – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands former Illinois linebacker Jojo Hayden – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue gets portal OL from SEC – GoldandBlack.com
FIU CB pledges to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts on Purdue landing Jackson State RB Travis Terrell – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue transfer portal check in: Who’s visited, commits, and more – GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Portal QB hunt? What is Purdue thinking? – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue prioritizing Texas guard Chase Richardson for Class of 2027 backcourt need – GoldandBlack.com
Why Purdue portal OL commit Makai Saina matters: USC insider weighs in – GoldandBlack.com

John O’Reilly (1949) Halfback, Football
Mark Herrmann (1959) Quarterback, Football
Rob Deignan (1974) Punter, Football
Justin Lovett (1977) FB Strength Coach, Football
Xavier Price (1985) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Akeem Shavers (1990) Running Back, Football
Deion Burks (2003) Receiver, Football
Ryne Shackelford (2005) Wide Receiver, Football

