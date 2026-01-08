University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: January 8

Tweets/videos

Purdue’s Braden Smith was recognized before tonight’s game for breaking the all time @bigten assist record 👏 pic.twitter.com/154J7kPbY8 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 8, 2026

The All-Americans stuffed the statsheet. pic.twitter.com/IURGd247WF — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 8, 2026

9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



Another plateau reached for Braden Smith. pic.twitter.com/WO3hSjvbho — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 8, 2026

The #Lions have started off their OC search with an intriguing name: David Blough, a former Detroit QB.



Blough was assistant QBs coach with the #Commanders, but did the QB coach job after Tavita Pritchard left. A sneaky hot name. pic.twitter.com/mZFTf1ubI3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2026

Bruce Parkinson was @BoilerBall’s all-time assist leader until Braden Smith came along.



Interestingly, Smith might not have gone to Purdue without Parkinson taking action.



The Journey shares the story 👇 pic.twitter.com/BcYTyKzM99 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 7, 2026

Quote of the Day

“It’s a great luxury to have somebody that good.”

-Matt Painter on Omar Mayer, who played a key role vs. Washington with Braden Smith in foul trouble

Headlines

Takeaways: CJ Cox and Omer Mayer, Braden Smith’s diverse impact and more from Purdue’s win over Washington – GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: Purdue-Washington – GoldandBlack.com

No. 5 Purdue withstands Washington’s late charge to remain perfect in Big Ten – GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Washington – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue nets commit from portal DL from Illinois – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands former Illinois linebacker Jojo Hayden – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue gets portal OL from SEC – GoldandBlack.com

FIU CB pledges to Purdue – GoldandBlack.com

Three Thoughts on Purdue landing Jackson State RB Travis Terrell – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue transfer portal check in: Who’s visited, commits, and more – GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: Portal QB hunt? What is Purdue thinking? – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue prioritizing Texas guard Chase Richardson for Class of 2027 backcourt need – GoldandBlack.com

Why Purdue portal OL commit Makai Saina matters: USC insider weighs in – GoldandBlack.com

Birthdays

John O’Reilly (1949) Halfback, Football

Mark Herrmann (1959) Quarterback, Football

Rob Deignan (1974) Punter, Football

Justin Lovett (1977) FB Strength Coach, Football

Xavier Price (1985) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Akeem Shavers (1990) Running Back, Football

Deion Burks (2003) Receiver, Football

Ryne Shackelford (2005) Wide Receiver, Football