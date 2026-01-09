University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: January 9
Quote of the Day
“We let it snowball a little bit, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.”
-Trey Kaufman-Renn, on letting Washington rally after building a 23-point lead
Headlines
Birthdays
JANUARY 9
Tom Holden (1949) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim Rogers (1950) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Corey Chapman (1988) Defensive End, Football
Jackson Anthrop (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
JANUARY 10
Bob Corby (1946) Halfback, Football
Willie Nelson (deceased) (1947) Defensive End, Football
Mike Barr (1951) Defensive End, Football
Bill Kay (1960) Cornerback, Football
Nick Jones (1960) Defensive Back, Football
Glenn Robinson (1973) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Marcus Freeman (1986) Assistant coach, Football
Owen Davis (2005) Linebacker, Football
Ava Learn (2003) Guard/Coach, Women’s Basketball
Drake Carlson (2005) Defensive Line, Football
Antione West (2007) Guard, Men’s Basketball
JANUARY 11
Jeff Stapleton (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football
Manuel Gentry (1957) Punter, Football
Walt Foster (1967) Fullback, Football
Scott Carlberg (1974) Tight End, Football
Jalen Graham (2001) Safety, Football