Skip to main content
Purdue
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
Gold and Black
+

Gold and Black Basketball

University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 1

Karpick_headshot500x500
Alan Karpick@AlanKarpick
5h0members liked this
2

The latest in Purdue sports headlines on the first day of July.

Purdue Tweets/video

ICYMI

Purdue Quotes of the Day

Many of these guys are always trying to move up, chasing something. It’s called ambition, but to suggest the climate that Dusty May used as a ladder is driving Dusty Mays out of college basketball is funny. If you think agents are a pain in the ass to deal with, Kyrie is sitting there like …

Brian Neubert, in his Weekly Word column

Purdue Headlines

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 2

Bill Clince (1971) Center, Football
Ethon Cole (2004) Defensive Back, Football

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Gold and Black

More Gold and Black News