University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 1

The latest in Purdue sports headlines on the first day of July.

Purdue Tweets/video

Rule 1 of covering sports, as I always tell @DubJellison: Never plan. https://t.co/nh0CsGxNvi — Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com (@brianneubert) July 2, 2026

We want you as a member of the biggest #Purdue community on the Internet! Just $49.95 for the first year. That's 60% off our annual membership rate. https://t.co/nONFiwMTyS pic.twitter.com/QGjVwpOxih — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 30, 2026

BRADEN!! He wins the NIL Store Award for Top Selling Male Athlete!



Thanks for the amazing support of our fans, Braden was the top selling men’s sport athlete in the entire country on the @nil_store for the 25-26 season.



Well deserved 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/G6k1mGXari — Purdue NIL Store (@PurdueNILStore) July 1, 2026

🚨 PURDUE ROSTER UPDATE 🚨



How far can Matt Painter and this Purdue team go in March next season? 🤔👇 pic.twitter.com/fco5k32p66 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) July 1, 2026

FREE! Keep up to date with what's going on in #Purdue hoops, football and recruiting. We will put it in your inbox every business day.https://t.co/3UAb0mKRS1 pic.twitter.com/2X4jIw96Ou — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) May 2, 2026

Hear from @purduemitch:



"While the sudden need for an interim president came as a surprise to us all, the friendly encouragement I've received from across the Purdue community convinces me we can move through this interval without any loss of momentum."https://t.co/WraPFEJnUv pic.twitter.com/Jlcf07UPGq — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) July 1, 2026

At an injunction hearing today in Ohio against the NCAA over eligibility, Richard Pitino revealed under oath that Xavier will have $14 million in roster compensation this coming season.



It was reported that the school had $5.5M last year. So, it tripled.https://t.co/OWp3x1YYkh https://t.co/Nut25GFwuX — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 1, 2026

ICYMI

Purdue Quotes of the Day

Congrats to @PurdueSports own @OnAir_RBlackman for being recognized tonight, along with Chris Denari, as the Indiana Sportscaster of the Year! I am honored to have him on our @Learfield team. As Purdue fans, we’re privileged to have him bring us all the exciting action #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/5iS2a0mUuS — Mark Walpole (@MarkAWalpole) June 30, 2026

Many of these guys are always trying to move up, chasing something. It’s called ambition, but to suggest the climate that Dusty May used as a ladder is driving Dusty Mays out of college basketball is funny. If you think agents are a pain in the ass to deal with, Kyrie is sitting there like …

Brian Neubert, in his Weekly Word column

Purdue Headlines

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 2

Bill Clince (1971) Center, Football

Ethon Cole (2004) Defensive Back, Football