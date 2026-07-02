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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 1
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The latest in Purdue sports headlines on the first day of July.
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Purdue Quotes of the Day
Many of these guys are always trying to move up, chasing something. It’s called ambition, but to suggest the climate that Dusty May used as a ladder is driving Dusty Mays out of college basketball is funny. If you think agents are a pain in the ass to deal with, Kyrie is sitting there like …
Brian Neubert, in his Weekly Word column
Purdue Headlines
Boilermaker Birthdays: July 2
Bill Clince (1971) Center, Football
Ethon Cole (2004) Defensive Back, Football