Gold and Black Basketball
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 10
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Purdue Quote of the Day
“How they play with their guards, they run through their guards a lot, and a lot of pick and roll, and I feel like I thrive really well in pick and roll. So, watching Braden Smith in that program, and I feel like Coach Painter is really good with guards.”
– 2028 guard Tai Bell on his fit with Purdue as he eyes official visit
Purdue Headlines
July Evaluation Period Day 2: Isaiah Hill and Indy Heat bounce back, Tai Bell continues to shine, and more – GoldandBlack.com
2028 four-star guard Tai Bell eyes Purdue official visit – GoldandBlack.com
Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Illinois – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: July 10
Jerry Shay (1944) Tackle, Football
Tom Munro (1960) Defensive Line, Football
Jim Bullock (1963) Guard/Forward, Men’s Basketball
Chukie Nwokorie (1975) Defensive End, Football
Brian Hickman (1982) Cornerback, Football
Garret Miller (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Noah Ellison (1998) Wide Receiver, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: July 11
Frank LaSpina (1955) Running Back, Football
Lee Larkins (1955) Defensive End, Football
Mike Connors (1965) Offensive Guard, Football
Dakota Mathias (1995) Guard, Basketball
Carter McGinnis (1998) Running Back, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays: July 12
Donnie Green (Dec. 2019) (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jimmy Oliver (1969) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Justine Hall (1996) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Evyn Cooper (1997) Athlete, Football
Antonio Stevens (2002) Safety, Football
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