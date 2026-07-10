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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 10

Dub Jellison@dubjellison
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Purdue Quote of the Day

“How they play with their guards, they run through their guards a lot, and a lot of pick and roll, and I feel like I thrive really well in pick and roll. So, watching Braden Smith in that program, and I feel like Coach Painter is really good with guards.”

– 2028 guard Tai Bell on his fit with Purdue as he eyes official visit

Purdue Headlines

July Evaluation Period Day 2: Isaiah Hill and Indy Heat bounce back, Tai Bell continues to shine, and more – GoldandBlack.com

2028 four-star guard Tai Bell eyes Purdue official visit – GoldandBlack.com

Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Illinois – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 10

Jerry Shay (1944) Tackle, Football
Tom Munro (1960) Defensive Line, Football
Jim Bullock (1963) Guard/Forward, Men’s Basketball
Chukie Nwokorie (1975) Defensive End, Football
Brian Hickman (1982) Cornerback, Football
Garret Miller (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Noah Ellison (1998) Wide Receiver, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 11

Frank LaSpina (1955) Running Back, Football
Lee Larkins (1955) Defensive End, Football
Mike Connors (1965) Offensive Guard, Football
Dakota Mathias (1995) Guard, Basketball
Carter McGinnis (1998) Running Back, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 12

Donnie Green (Dec. 2019) (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jimmy Oliver (1969) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Justine Hall (1996) Guard, Women’s Basketball
Evyn Cooper (1997) Athlete, Football
Antonio Stevens (2002) Safety, Football

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