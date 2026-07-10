University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 10

Purdue Tweets/video

FREE! Keep up to date with what's going on in #Purdue hoops, football and recruiting. We deliver it fresh to your inbox every business day.https://t.co/8Lq6WfKldk pic.twitter.com/SVAQ3IiG7x — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 10, 2026

The Boilers’ @NBASummerLeague starts in 15 minutes.



➡️ TKR on Amazon Prime TV pic.twitter.com/iTwgHtgF1l — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 9, 2026

Seen this before.



Fletcher for 3 forcing a Kings timeout. pic.twitter.com/xhetVYV9l6 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 10, 2026

NEW: ESPN FPI ahead of the 2026 College Football Season📈📉https://t.co/ZX8MOnZxU2 pic.twitter.com/hfx54OWHPP — On3 (@On3) July 9, 2026

"He didn’t have the cannon Kyle (Orton) had, but he was far better at dialing it in exactly where it needed to go."



Former Purdue WR Seth Morales shares his Drew Brees' memories as the iconic QB preps to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.https://t.co/pVTtIQHwnh pic.twitter.com/lCECzyzCqd — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) July 9, 2026

July Evaluation Period Day ✌️ from Las Vegas: #Purdue commitment Isaiah Hill and Indy Heat bounce back, Tai Bell continues to shine, and more https://t.co/AjV5mFHUdy pic.twitter.com/G5oN2BVeCm — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 10, 2026

Purdue Quote of the Day

“How they play with their guards, they run through their guards a lot, and a lot of pick and roll, and I feel like I thrive really well in pick and roll. So, watching Braden Smith in that program, and I feel like Coach Painter is really good with guards.”

– 2028 guard Tai Bell on his fit with Purdue as he eyes official visit

Purdue Headlines

July Evaluation Period Day 2: Isaiah Hill and Indy Heat bounce back, Tai Bell continues to shine, and more – GoldandBlack.com 2028 four-star guard Tai Bell eyes Purdue official visit – GoldandBlack.com Purdue 2026 Opponent Preview: Illinois – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 10

Jerry Shay (1944) Tackle, Football

Tom Munro (1960) Defensive Line, Football

Jim Bullock (1963) Guard/Forward, Men’s Basketball

Chukie Nwokorie (1975) Defensive End, Football

Brian Hickman (1982) Cornerback, Football

Garret Miller (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Noah Ellison (1998) Wide Receiver, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 11

Frank LaSpina (1955) Running Back, Football

Lee Larkins (1955) Defensive End, Football

Mike Connors (1965) Offensive Guard, Football

Dakota Mathias (1995) Guard, Basketball

Carter McGinnis (1998) Running Back, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 12

Donnie Green (Dec. 2019) (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jimmy Oliver (1969) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Justine Hall (1996) Guard, Women’s Basketball

Evyn Cooper (1997) Athlete, Football

Antonio Stevens (2002) Safety, Football