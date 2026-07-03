University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 3

The latest in Purdue sports headlines on the first day of July.

Purdue Tweets/video

We want you as a member of the biggest #Purdue community on the Internet! Just $49.95 for the first year. That's 60% off our annual membership rate. https://t.co/nONFiwMTyS pic.twitter.com/QGjVwpOxih — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 30, 2026

The SEC and Big Ten are socializing with their members and Congressional staff a list of 10 legislative recommendations to the Protect College Sports Act.



Many are intended to strengthen the antitrust protection to prevent more lawsuits and “provide long-term stability.” pic.twitter.com/9aGTTHHc5I — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 2, 2026

#Purdue quarterback commit Jackie Ryder connects with Ryan Browne at Manning Passing Academy. https://t.co/CkTL5U357o pic.twitter.com/o64lLIoYBi — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 2, 2026

Big Ten football stadium rankings: Nos. 15-13.



One is no frills/institutional. Another is enhanced by a nearby river. And a third one glistens vs. the backdrop of a big city. https://t.co/irAicvUH3N pic.twitter.com/WoGJh1DqtW — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) July 3, 2026

BOOM!



I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined the On3 | Rivals network as the publisher of the newly rebranded Cardinal Sports.

For more than three decades, my work covering Louisville athletics has been driven by one goal: serving #CardNation with honest, informed, and… — Jody Demling (@jdemling) July 1, 2026

Should do the pole lap in a Hummer. https://t.co/YA82fsVycK — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) July 1, 2026

FREE! Keep up to date with what's going on in #Purdue hoops, football and recruiting. We will put it in your inbox every business day.https://t.co/3UAb0mKRS1 pic.twitter.com/2X4jIw96Ou — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) May 2, 2026

At an injunction hearing today in Ohio against the NCAA over eligibility, Richard Pitino revealed under oath that Xavier will have $14 million in roster compensation this coming season.



It was reported that the school had $5.5M last year. So, it tripled.https://t.co/OWp3x1YYkh https://t.co/Nut25GFwuX — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 1, 2026

ICYMI

Purdue Quote of the Day

But this figures to be a Trustees-led search. Mike Berghoff led the last search, and though he’s retired from the Board, may be brought into the loop to consult, at minimum, if willing. It is unlikely that he assumes the A.D. position himself. Trustee Mike Klipsch has been the board’s athletics liaison since 2015, but has also recently taken the reins as chairman for Purdue Global’s board, so whether his role with the West Lafayette campus’ athletic realm might change, we don’t know. No indication of that, though.

Brian Neubert, in Boiling Over

Purdue Headlines

Boiling Over: The last in Purdue recruiting, news and more – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 3

Ken Novak (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football

Herb Robinson (1964) Forward, Men’s Basketball

Bill Gildea (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football

Maynard Lewis (1979) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Kydran Jenkins (2002) Defensive End, Football

Ben Kruel (2002) Linebacker, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 4

George Steinbrenner (dec.) (1930), Assistant Coach, Football

Paul Zarlengo (1957) Middle Guard, Football

Stanford Keglar (1985) Linebacker , Football

Jess Trussell (1997) Tight End, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 5

Willie Merriweather (1936) Guard, Basketball

Cam Craig (2000) Offensive Lineman, Football

Ron Serluco (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jerrol Williams (1967) Linebacker, Football