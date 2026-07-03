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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 3

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Alan Karpick@AlanKarpick
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The latest in Purdue sports headlines on the first day of July.

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But this figures to be a Trustees-led search. Mike Berghoff led the last search, and though he’s retired from the Board, may be brought into the loop to consult, at minimum, if willing. It is unlikely that he assumes the A.D. position himself. Trustee Mike Klipsch has been the board’s athletics liaison since 2015, but has also recently taken the reins as chairman for Purdue Global’s board, so whether his role with the West Lafayette campus’ athletic realm might change, we don’t know. No indication of that, though.

Brian Neubert, in Boiling Over

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Boiling Over: The last in Purdue recruiting, news and more – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 3

Ken Novak (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football
Herb Robinson (1964) Forward, Men’s Basketball
Bill Gildea (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
Maynard Lewis (1979) Guard, Men’s Basketball
Kydran Jenkins (2002) Defensive End, Football
Ben Kruel (2002) Linebacker, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 4

George Steinbrenner (dec.) (1930), Assistant Coach, Football
Paul Zarlengo (1957) Middle Guard, Football
Stanford Keglar (1985) Linebacker , Football
Jess Trussell (1997) Tight End, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 5

Willie Merriweather (1936) Guard, Basketball
Cam Craig (2000) Offensive Lineman, Football
Ron Serluco (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jerrol Williams (1967) Linebacker, Football

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