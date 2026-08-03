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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: August 3

Dub Jellison@dubjellison
2h

The latest in Purdue sports headlines for the first Monday in August.

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Purdue Quote of the Day

“My first year of playing college football was the first year (2007) of the Big Ten Network airing games,” former Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan told GoldandBlack.com. “I’ve always kind of felt a connection to the Big Ten Network in that way.”

Purdue Headlines

Ryan Kerrigan comes full circle as former Purdue star begins broadcasting career with BTN – GoldandBlack.com
Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 2 Charles Correa – GoldandBlack.com

Mike Bobinski offers optimism for future of Purdue football – GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten media days Q&A: Purdue linebacker Charles Correa – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: August 3

Roosevelt Barnes (1958) Guard/LB, Men’s Basketball/FB
Scott Isbell (1962) Tight End, Football
Kevin Sumlin (1964) Linebacker, Asst. Coach, Football
Sophia Swanson (2005) Guard, Women’s Basketball

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