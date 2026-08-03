Gold and Black Basketball
University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: August 3
The latest in Purdue sports headlines for the first Monday in August.
Purdue Tweets/video
Purdue Quote of the Day
“My first year of playing college football was the first year (2007) of the Big Ten Network airing games,” former Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan told GoldandBlack.com. “I’ve always kind of felt a connection to the Big Ten Network in that way.”
Purdue Headlines
Ryan Kerrigan comes full circle as former Purdue star begins broadcasting career with BTN – GoldandBlack.com
Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 2 Charles Correa – GoldandBlack.com
Mike Bobinski offers optimism for future of Purdue football – GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten media days Q&A: Purdue linebacker Charles Correa – GoldandBlack.com
Boilermaker Birthdays: August 3
Roosevelt Barnes (1958) Guard/LB, Men’s Basketball/FB
Scott Isbell (1962) Tight End, Football
Kevin Sumlin (1964) Linebacker, Asst. Coach, Football
Sophia Swanson (2005) Guard, Women’s Basketball
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