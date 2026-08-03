University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: August 3

The latest in Purdue sports headlines for the first Monday in August.

Purdue Tweets/video

Nine minutes of uninterrupted summer basketball. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/DNoURmJDhy — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 2, 2026

🎟️ TICKET UPDATE 🎟️



Be ready tomorrow! Tickets for the EXH game on Oct. 22 (7 p.m. ET) in Fort Wayne go on sale MONDAY at 10 a.m. ET.



Available on https://t.co/GrcsRSXasu or at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum box office.



Ticket link will be available in morning. pic.twitter.com/LMdFJ2A0o7 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 2, 2026

Getting after it 💯 pic.twitter.com/D3AvaHcQDQ — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) August 2, 2026

Purdue quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees celebrates his team's win over Indiana on Nov. 18, 2000 🌹 pic.twitter.com/jxt85aWdiU — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 2, 2026

Kids today will never understand just how dominant @BoilerFootball legend Mike Alstott was 💪 pic.twitter.com/cqGRtYYeL2 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 2, 2026

May I present for your “2026 All-College Football Name Team” consideration:



Mister Clark, Purdue DB pic.twitter.com/y1agwaYLM4 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) August 2, 2026

FREE! Keep up to date with what's going on in #Purdue hoops, football and recruiting. We will put it in your inbox every business day.https://t.co/3UAb0mKRS1 pic.twitter.com/2X4jIw96Ou — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) May 2, 2026

Purdue Quote of the Day

“My first year of playing college football was the first year (2007) of the Big Ten Network airing games,” former Purdue defensive end Ryan Kerrigan told GoldandBlack.com. “I’ve always kind of felt a connection to the Big Ten Network in that way.”

Purdue Headlines

Ryan Kerrigan comes full circle as former Purdue star begins broadcasting career with BTN – GoldandBlack.com

Top 20 Purdue football players: No. 2 Charles Correa – GoldandBlack.com Mike Bobinski offers optimism for future of Purdue football – GoldandBlack.com Big Ten media days Q&A: Purdue linebacker Charles Correa – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: August 3

Roosevelt Barnes (1958) Guard/LB, Men’s Basketball/FB

Scott Isbell (1962) Tight End, Football

Kevin Sumlin (1964) Linebacker, Asst. Coach, Football

Sophia Swanson (2005) Guard, Women’s Basketball