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University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 31

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Alan Karpick@AlanKarpick
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The latest in Purdue sports headlines on the first day of July.

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Boiling Over: The last in Purdue recruiting, news and more – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 31

Earl Brown (1942) Center/Forward, Men’s Basketball
Ben McCall (1959) Running Back, Football
Darren Myles (1966) Running Back, Football
Johnny Thompson (1994) Linebacker, Football
David Blough (1995) Quarterback, Football
Rob Simmons (1995) Defensive end, Football
Michael Mendez (1997) Offensive Line, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: August 1

John Shoop (1969) Assistant Coach, Football
Brad Bobich (1974) Kicker, Football
Bobby Iwuchukwu (1983) Linebacker, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: August 2

Dale Samuels (1931) Quarterback, Football
Bob Hopp (1943) Defensive Tackle, Football
Larry Orr (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mike Kohler (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
George Hall (1984) Linebacker , Football
Joey Elliott (1986) Quarterback, Football

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