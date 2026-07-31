University Book Store Purdue Sports Headlines: July 31

The latest in Purdue sports headlines on the first day of July.

Purdue Tweets/video

One month into his return as Purdue president, this time on an interim basis, Mitch Daniels talks enrollment projections, support for an embattled provost and just how much free rein he has in a temp role.



And, is there a spark to make this a longer gig?https://t.co/rMwguqWVZw — Dave Bangert (@davebangert) July 30, 2026

Last quick cut of highlights from the trip. 🎞️



Had some good run in these 4 games. Excited to get the season going. pic.twitter.com/IZdHQ1Qve0 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 30, 2026

Chip on the shoulder? Purdue has one thanks to prognosticators' low expectations.



It's The 3-2-1, Purdue Big Ten media days edition.https://t.co/XjwhfNwIJl pic.twitter.com/hONQSNNzu2 — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) July 29, 2026

We want you as a member of the biggest #Purdue community on the Internet! Just $49.95 for the first year. That's 60% off our annual membership rate. https://t.co/nONFiwMTyS pic.twitter.com/QGjVwpOxih — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 30, 2026

FREE! Keep up to date with what's going on in #Purdue hoops, football and recruiting. We will put it in your inbox every business day.https://t.co/3UAb0mKRS1 pic.twitter.com/2X4jIw96Ou — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) May 2, 2026

Purdue Quote of the Day

One month into his return as Purdue president, this time on an interim basis, Mitch Daniels talks enrollment projections, support for an embattled provost and just how much free rein he has in a temp role.



And, is there a spark to make this a longer gig?https://t.co/rMwguqWVZw — Dave Bangert (@davebangert) July 30, 2026

Purdue Headlines

Boiling Over: The last in Purdue recruiting, news and more – GoldandBlack.com

Boilermaker Birthdays: July 31

Earl Brown (1942) Center/Forward, Men’s Basketball

Ben McCall (1959) Running Back, Football

Darren Myles (1966) Running Back, Football

Johnny Thompson (1994) Linebacker, Football

David Blough (1995) Quarterback, Football

Rob Simmons (1995) Defensive end, Football

Michael Mendez (1997) Offensive Line, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: August 1

John Shoop (1969) Assistant Coach, Football

Brad Bobich (1974) Kicker, Football

Bobby Iwuchukwu (1983) Linebacker, Football

Boilermaker Birthdays: August 2

Dale Samuels (1931) Quarterback, Football

Bob Hopp (1943) Defensive Tackle, Football

Larry Orr (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mike Kohler (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football

George Hall (1984) Linebacker , Football

Joey Elliott (1986) Quarterback, Football